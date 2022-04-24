"It's Locking In And Focusing" | Mitchell Becomes Utah's All-Time Postseason Three-Point Leader

The Utah Jazz have a long history of success when it comes to individual accomplishments in the postseason.

Karl Malone and John Stockton are among the most iconic duos to play in the playoffs together, ranking first all-time in postseason appearances with 19 each. Malone is seventh all-time in total points and rebounds, while Stockton ranks in the top five in steals and assists.

Their duality of greatness in the postseason now has another as Donovan Mitchell has emerged as a dominant force once the calendar flips to April. One of the best players of his generation in the playoffs, Mitchell has continued to climb the ranks of great Jazzmen — but Saturday afternoon saw him achieve something entirely different.

With a three-pointer late in the first quarter, Mitchell became Utah's all-time leader in made three-pointers with 127 — doing so in just 37 games. He passed legendary sharpshooter Byron Russell, who made 126 three-pointers in 96 games.

That three-pointer just added to Mitchell's growing legacy in the postseason, where he now ranks fourth in points (1,073), seventh in assists (175), and ninth in steals (45).

His career stats in the postseason are something to behold, proof that he's built differently as he's now playing in his fifth postseason in as many years — all of which have come since he entered the league.

Through 37 career games, he's averaging 29.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals on 43.2% shooting from the floor and 37.8% shooting from beyond the arc. But it's over the last three seasons where he's truly elevated his game, upping those numbers to 33.0 points and 5.5 assists on 45.7% from the floor and 39.5% from three-point territory.

Mitchel was honest when asked about what changes for him and what allows him to raise his game to another level during the most important of times.

"I think for me, it's just locking in and focusing on the specific matchup, whatever it is," he said. "Each year, I've been fortunate to play my best basketball at playoff time, and that's just what I'm supposed to do. At the end of the day, just be who I am, and this year is no different. … I gotta go out there and do that and lead this team."

In a series tied 2-2, Mitchell will look to keep climbing the ranks when the Jazz face Dallas on Monday night — with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. MST. Utah will then return home for game six on Thursday night — tickets can be purchased HERE.