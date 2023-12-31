"It's Kind of Awkward" — Olynyk's Unique Style of Play at Center of Utah's Turnaround

Playing 11 seasons in the NBA doesn't happen by accident.

Nobody lucks into that sort of longevity or career. While some thrive off a specific skill like shooting or defense, others have succeeded with elite athleticism and strength.

That's what makes Kelly Olynyk so unique.

Ask anybody in the NBA to describe him, and the words you’re unlikely to hear are athletic, quick, or any other synonym. Instead, you'll find words like cunning, smart, playmaker.

"I don't think that I would teach anyone to play like Kelly," Hardy said. "That's not because I don't like it. … It's because I wouldn't know where to start."

"It's kind of awkward," Olynyk added. "It is what it is. … You do what you gotta do out there. I also wish that I had a 40-inch vertical, or could run a 4.2, and touch the top of the backboard running backward like Ochai (Agbaji) can, but I can not. … So I've got to do other things."

Olynyk's unique style of play was on full display in Saturday's victory over Miami when he finished with 19 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. His performance was very Olynyk-esque, leading to a fun postgame exchange between Hardy and the beat writers.

"The way that Kelly scores is ...," a reporter started with.

"I can't wait to hear this word," a smiling and laughing Hardy said, cutting them off.

"Uncharacteristic," was the response.

"Correct. … Well, not for Kelly," Hardy said with a laugh.

Hardy's right. There are very few players in the game today who play like Olynyk — but that sort of difference is what's helped the Jazz turn things around to win seven of their past 10 games.

The Jazz are playing through Olynyk more now than at the beginning of the season. He's averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

"Kelly gives us a totally different look," Hardy said. "When we play through him, it allows everyone else to play off the ball because Kelly is such a great facilitator. I think he just has a really unique ability to get the ball in a variety of spots on offense-structured actions and just flashing when the play breaks down."

"I think I wouldn't be the only person that's ever coached Kelly that would say there are moments where you wish he would shoot more. … He's a very good shooter, but his nature is to move the ball and to get his teammates involved."

In a game long dominated by size, athleticism, and strength, Olynyk has thrived as the outlier. He embraces his uniqueness, using his skillset to find different paths to success.

"Kelly is connective tissue. … He definitely doesn't get talked about enough, but he is a huge luxury for our staff," Hardy said.

Olynyk doesn't get talked about much because he's embraced being the guy behind the scenes who does the dirty work and outthinks his opponent. Every team in the NBA would love an Olynyk-type on their roster.