"It's Incredible" – Jazz Host 5 University of Utah Students as Part of Bilingual Job Shadow Program

While most people remember Friday, Oct. 27, as Utah’s first victory of the season, a group of students from the University of Utah remember that night for something else.

As part of the Utah Jazz’s Bilingual Job Shadow Program, five students—Diana Castro, Yahir Donaldo Carrillo Delgado, Jonny Hernandez, Tiffany Palacios, and Ana Tavera—got the opportunity to shadow five employees of Utah’s organization.

“To be able to do this and just see that jobs like this are available to me if I work hard, it’s really amazing,” Hernandez said. “I never thought I’d be in a spot like this and able to see what my future could look like. You see this place on TV, but to actually be here and see what it’s really like, it’s incredible.”

They were each paired with someone working during the game: Jeremy Brunner, Broadcast; Nayo Campbell, In-Game Hosting/Reporting; JP Chunga, Digital Media Manager/Marketing; Megan Zipfel, PR; and Ryan Kostecka (Myself), Digital Content Writing.

Part of their shadow was participating in head coach Will Hardy’s pre-and-postgame press conference, eating dinner in the media room, and having the opportunity to either stay with their shadow or take in the game as a fan.

“It was crazy,” Hernandez said. “I was sitting there while they were warming up, and the head coach (Will Hardy) came up to Ryan (Kostecka) and started talking with him. … I then got to meet him, and he was really nice. I also met (Jordan) Clarkson. … Unreal.”

Following the conclusion of Hardy’s press conference at the end of the game, the students got the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with one of the employees and ask them any questions they had.