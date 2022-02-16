"It's Having Fun With The Game" | Utah Faces The Lakers In Final Game Before All-Star Break

Donovan Mitchell is returning to the scene of the crime.

Nearly a month ago to the day, he suffered a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers that would keep him out for the next eight games. After the collision with Russell Westbrook, Mitchell didn't think much of it and finished the game, a 101-95 loss to the Lakers.

While he later admitted to a slight headache, he was able to finish the game and met with reporters afterward. Not thinking much of the hit or feeling off somehow, Mitchell didn't assume much and figured the headache would disappear.

But late that night, especially after flying from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, Mitchell's headache became unbearable and nausea set in — that's when he knew something was off. He was later diagnosed with the concussion, thus sending him down a dark path for the next two and a half weeks.

"I got to a point where I was kind of a little nervous. … To be honest, I was like, 'what happened' because I knew this was bad," Mitchell said. "I really wasn't doing anything on my phone, not playing Xbox, not leaving the house. … It was bad. The headache the nausea were pretty messed up."

It was a scary time in Mitchell's career as the amount of time passing while he remained in concussion protocol became so taxing that Mitchell and the Jazz sought guidance from multiple concussion and sports neurology specialists.

During those meetings, he was told there wasn't much cause for concern — and that the timeline he was currently on was nothing out of the ordinary.

"It's not a long time, so that made me feel a little bit better," Mitchell said.

Since his return to the court, Mitchell has played at an all-NBA level. He's putting up similar numbers to what he was before the concussion, but his efficiency has improved significantly — and so have the Jazz, currently on a six-game winning streak.

In February, he's averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists on 51.5% shooting from the floor, 45.7% from beyond the arc, and 86% from the free throw line. He is also averaging a +15 rating in 31.6 minutes per game.

But Mitchell will make the comeback complete on Wednesday night when Utah heads back to Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers in their final game before the all-star break. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST and will air on ESPN.

It is no surprise that Utah's six-game winning streak has been aided by the return of Mitchell, fellow all-star Rudy Gobert, and head coach Quin Snyder. The Jazz have rediscovered the magic on both ends of the court, ranking third in offensive rating and second in defensive rating, the only team in the top-five of both rankings during that time.

"That's the mark of a team that's composed, and you understand you've got to go through adversity to get to the top," Mitchell said. "It's having fun with the game, even in our losses. I can't say our losses were fun, but you look at the effort. … The energy is just different."

STATS

Utah (36-21, 21-10 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*114.0 Points Per Game (No. 1 in NBA)

*116.0 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defensebr>*106.9 Points Per Game (No. 9 in NBA)

*108.9 Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.5 points / 5.2 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.6 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.9 points / 14.9 rebounds / 71.1% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.9 points / 4.4 rebounds / 38.0% 3P-shooting

*Mike Conley: 14.0 points / 5.3 assists / 3.1 rebounds / 41.4% 3P-shooting

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 9-18 away / No. 9 Western Conference)

Offense

*111.0 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*108.8 Offensive Rating (No. 23 in NBA)

Defense

*112.6 Points Per Game (No. 26 in NBA)

*110.3 Defensive Rating (No. 17 in NBA)

*LeBron James: 29.0 points / 7.9 rebounds / 6.5 assists / 1.6 steals

*Anthony Davis: 23.3 points / 9.9 rebounds / 2.3 blocks

*Russell Westbrook: 18.3 points / 7.8 rebounds / 7.6 assists

*Malik Monk: 13.0 points / 40.1% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Rudy Gobert vs. Anthony Davis

— With both players have dealt with numerous issues throughout the season, from injuries to health and safety protocols, Gobert and Davis are finally healthy and playing at an all-NBA level. Gobert made his return from a left calf strain with a dominant performance on Monday while Davis is finding a rhythm and proving to be formidable duo with LeBron James. The battle between Gobert and Davis will be one to watch as it will play a big part in the outcome of the game.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

OUT — Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness)

Los Angeles

PROBABLE — Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness)

QUESTIONABLE — LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion)

OUT — Carmelo Anthony (right hamstring strain)

OUT — Avery Bradley (right knee effusion)

OUT — Sekou Doumbouya (G League - Two Way)

OUT — Mason Jones (G League - Two Way)

OUT — Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 8:00 p.m. MST

Location: Crypto.com Arena / Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 The Zone