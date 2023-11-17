"It's Gonna be Fun" — Vibes are High as Utah Hosts Phoenix in Third In-Season Tournament Showdown

Come Friday night, Utah can take one step closer to Las Vegas when the Jazz host the Suns in their third In-Season Tournament game.

Currently, the Jazz are tied atop the Group A standings with the Lakers at 2-0. But in tiebreaker situations, the Jazz are in second place because the Lakers have a better point differential in their respective games.

Portland is third at 1-1, Phoenix is fourth at 0-1, and Memphis is eliminated from advancing with its 0-3 record.

Group A Standings

Lakers: 2-0 | +30

JAZZ: 2-0 | +22

Trail Blazers: 1-1 | -14

Suns: 0-1 | -3

Grizzlies: 0-3 | -35

If the Jazz want to advance to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament, Friday's showdown with the Suns is a BIG ONE.

According to ESPN Analytics, Utah currently has a 37.6% chance of advancing to the next round and a 27.0% chance to win its group. The Lakers have significantly higher percentages in both regards, considering they've already beaten the Suns and will host the Jazz next week in both teams' final IST game.

For the Jazz to advance, not only will they have to beat either the Suns or the Lakers, but they'll also have to up their +22 point differential.

"We're coming for that cup. … We're going to Vegas, and we're getting the cup," head coach Will Hardy said following Utah's victory over Memphis in the first IST game.

"It's a little fun extra element," Lauri Markkanen said. "We are looking for an opportunity to get better as a team and take that next step. But, of course, it brings us a little extra fun. New court, a little different environment even though we're home. … It's gonna be fun."

Utah is currently riding good vibes and a two-game winning streak into Friday's showdown — largely due to a change mentally on the defensive side.

"We're trying to be more active as a group," Hardy said. "We're trying to lean into our speed, be a little bit more proactive on that end. … I think it's been very good for us."

"You give yourself chances to win by playing defense," Markkanen added. "We know that good defense is something we have to work on, and it's something that we have to get better at. We are trying to apply ourselves on that end of the floor."

Offensively, things changed when Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji were interested in the starting lineup. The Jazz have been able to spread out defenses and attack at multiple levels, allowing them to play more freely and limit their turnovers.

"The players have had a really good mindset about continuing to try to face those issues head on, not hide from them, and try to get better," Hardy said.

Jordan Clarkson has been the biggest beneficiary of the lineup change, averaging 29.7 points over the past three games. George is averaging 9.7 points and 9.0 assists (1.7 turnovers).

Markkanen and John Collins continue to make a formidable duo in the frontcourt, but they've both elevated their game during the In-Season Tournament. Markkanen is averaging 23.5 points and 8.0 rebounds, while Collins is adding 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds. Agbaji has also seen his game rise during the tournament, putting up 10.5 points and 7.0 rebounds.