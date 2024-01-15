“It’s Been a Group Effort” — Jazz Earning Their Success At Midway Point of the Season

With the Jazz playing like one of the best teams in the NBA over the past month, overcoming a 7-16 start to reach the midway point of the season at 21-20, many in the NBA are asking how this is possible.

While there are many reasons for what sparked Utah's turnaround — 14-4 in their past 18 games — the man leading the team has a simple answer.

"I've said this before, but like at a childhood level, they all just want to touch the ball," head coach Will Hardy said. "I think sometimes, people are like, 'Oh, everybody wants to shoot.' Yes, but what they really want is to just touch the ball. … No one wants to be the guy who stands in the corner and watches."

"We're trying to play that style. … We don't want to make the game about any one person."

From an X's and O's standpoint, touching the ball is exactly what the Jazz have done recently.

Over the past 18 games — starting with their victory over the Knicks on Dec. 13 — Utah is averaging 122.4 points and 30.0 assists per game on 49.2% shooting from the field. To put those numbers into perspective, they all rank in the top five of the NBA. The Jazz are simply passing up good shots to take great ones.

'We think that we have a variety of skill sets on the offensive end," Hardy said. "We're trying to create an environment where the guys know that their responsibility is to just take the play in front of them and try to make the right play. The ball will come back to you. … You will get plenty of opportunity."

However, Utah's offensive explosion leads to better numbers on the other end. In the first 23 games of the year, the Jazz surrendered 120.3 points per game on 48.9% shooting. Over the past 18 games, Utah has given up 115.6 points on 45.9% shooting.

"Everybody feels involved in the games," Hardy said. "Everybody feels a part of what we are doing. … Then the effort on defense is better, and the communication is better."

While the Jazz are thriving on Xs and Os, Hardy and his team believe there's even more at play regarding what sparked the turnaround.

"I'm just really happy with how the team is approaching these games," Hardy said. "To see the work they've put in and the way they're interacting with each other — I know it sounds corny — but that's a team in that locker room."

"Trust. … trust is the one thing that is really driving us at this point in the season," Collin Sexton added. "I feel like trust is something that is huge. If you can't trust somebody off the court, you're not going to trust them on the court when it's time to make that extra pass or when you need your teammates to help you."

The beauty of developing this trust is that it's come in a very natural way. Nobody has been the ring leader in setting things up for the team. Nobody is the lone voice in the locker room or group chat. Everybody contributes and feels like they're playing for something greater than themselves.

"It's been a group effort," Sexton said. "It's the little things. … It's keeping it going in the group chat and making sure everybody rests up. It's the very, very little things that have been really beneficial. … You can tell it's made a difference on the court."

With everything coming together on and off the court, where do the Jazz stand at the midpoint of the season?

Following their recent run, Utah sits at 21-20 and in 9th place in the Western Conference standings. They have a 1.5-game lead over the Lakers in 11th and sit just 3.5 games behind the Kings in 5th place.

The Jazz rank fourth in the NBA with a +7.7 net rating and +8.7 scoring advantage over the past 18 games. While the offense has been good, Utah checking with the ninth-best defense during that time has been the biggest change.

Utah's schedule will be challenging as they close their six-game homestand against Indiana, Golden State, and Oklahoma City. They then head out on a six-game, east coast road trip to close out January. The Jazz will then host Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Oklahoma City before heading to Phoenix on Feb. 8 — the date of the NBA trade deadline.

With many believing the Jazz will be a team to watch at the deadline regardless of buying or selling, Utah isn't focused on the future. Instead, it's a one-game-at-a-time approach as they continue to come together.

"We've just mixed and matched and put ingredients into the soup and kind of figured out what's worked and what hasn't worked," Kelly Olynyk said. "We're at the point where guys know their roles, and they are trying to be stars in their roles, and it's all just working right now."