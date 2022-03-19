"It Means You're Doing Something Right" | Gobert Continues To Climb Utah's Record Books

Rudy Gobert's talents have no limitations.

In what has already been a record-climbing — and hopefully record-breaking — season, the big man from France reached a new milestone on Wednesday night.

With a rebound early in the second quarter against Chicago, Gobert passed Mark Eaton for No. 2 all-time in Utah history. With 6,951 rebounds and counting, Gobert still has a ways to go to catch hall-of-famer Karl Malone and his 14,601 rebounds.

It's been an interesting season for Gobert, filled with many highs and a few lows.

He staked his claim as one of the best defensive big men earlier in the year when he cracked the NBA's top-50 in career blocks — currently sitting in 47th. He also made the all-star team for the third time, all of which have been in consecutive seasons.

But it's his offense that's really taken a step forward, proving that he's much more than a menace on defense.

He's added an array of skills on the offensive side of the ball. From a eurostep to a mini jumper and the ability to play under control and find the open man, Gobert has proven that he's somebody defenses need to account for on that end of the court.

His 15.4 points per game are the second-highest total he's posted in his career, while his 14.8 rebounds per game are a career-high. He already has seven games this season with 20 or more rebounds, the most in the league this year and the most he's ever had in his career.

Even with the career numbers on both ends of the court, Gobert has dealt with more than his fair share of criticism throughout the season.

For some unknown explanation, fellow NBA players, media members, and fans constantly feel the need to take unprompted shots at the 9th year big man. Despite three awards for defensive player of the year (tied for second-most all-time), the four-time all-NBA center has been the subject of disrespect as some still question his ability to play in the league.

"Whatever," Gobert quips when asked.

This season alone, Gobert has warded off shots from Minnesota's Pat Beverley and Anthony Edwards, multiple media members, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, and Golden State's Draymond Green — one of the top defenders in the league.

In February, Green was in discussions as an analyst for the all-star game when Gobert and himself were mentioned in the same sentence by the TNT crew.

"You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. … We're not alike," Green said.

"You're not like Rudy Gobert?" Kenny Smith asked.

"Nah, we ain't nothing alike," Green responded instantly, appearing disgusted at the comparison.

Gobert did what he's done so many times in his career when asked about the discussion — he took the high road.

"I saw it. … It's just noise to me," Gobert responded when asked a few days later. "If anything, when people keep talking about you, if they're talking about you in some way, it means you're doing something right."

But rather than just doing the talking off the court, Gobert backed up his words where it mattered most — and where respect is earned. He continues to be Utah's leader, helping the Jazz make a push for the postseason as the organization has emerged late in the season as a legitimate title threat.

While Green has slowly recovered from a back injury, Gobert has only solidified his positioning as the leader to take him the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award. If he wins it once more, he will tie Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for most all-time.

"If you're the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit you," Gobert said. "People are going to try to discredit what I do, what we do as a team. ... It's been the same my whole career. I'm just going to keep winning awards, winning trophies, and hopefully help my team win something bigger than that."