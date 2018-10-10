Isaac Haas injury update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz center Isaac Haas:

Haas (7-2, 290, Purdue) underwent successful right knee arthroscopic surgery and debridement. The procedure was performed by Jazz head orthopaedic team physician Dr. Travis Maak in Salt Lake City this morning. Haas will continue to rehab in Salt Lake City.

Signed by the Jazz on Aug. 16, Haas was a four year collegiate player at Purdue and averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a senior, earning 2018 All-Big Ten Third Team honors.