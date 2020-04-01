Ingles Insight: Sweat personal trainer Kelsey Wells on fitness, Jr. Jazz, and parenting

Kelsey Wells is a wife, mother, and personal trainer. She built a fitness regimen out of her apartment. The crew goes into her fitness journey - from at home workouts for herself to the SWEAT app helping millions.

Listen and subscribe:

A rundown of the episode:

2:40 — Her basketball history

4:35 — Joe and Renae’s meeting story

8:00 — Kelsey explaining her fitness journey

16:40 — Parenting

21:20 — Staying consistent in workouts

27:30 — Joe tries the Sweat fitness app

34:55 — How to workout at home

40:15 — Kelsey’s animal talent and special drink

Listen and subscribe: