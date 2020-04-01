Ingles Insight: Sweat personal trainer Kelsey Wells on fitness, Jr. Jazz, and parenting
Kelsey Wells is a wife, mother, and personal trainer. She built a fitness regimen out of her apartment. The crew goes into her fitness journey - from at home workouts for herself to the SWEAT app helping millions.
Listen and subscribe:
A rundown of the episode:
2:40 — Her basketball history
4:35 — Joe and Renae’s meeting story
8:00 — Kelsey explaining her fitness journey
16:40 — Parenting
21:20 — Staying consistent in workouts
27:30 — Joe tries the Sweat fitness app
34:55 — How to workout at home
40:15 — Kelsey’s animal talent and special drink
