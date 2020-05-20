David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Ingles Insight: Quin Snyder explains what it's really like to coach Joe Ingles
You know Quin Snyder is one of the NBA’s best coaches. But how is he when it comes to homeschooling his kids?
On this week’s episode of Ingles Insight, the head coach of the Utah Jazz joins the crew to talk about surviving in quarantine, his path to becoming an NBA head coach, turning the Jazz into a contender, and what it’s like coaching Joe Ingles.
A rundown of the episode:
Intros
2:35 — Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder
5:00 — Airplane mode
6:00 — Coaching during COVID
9:00 — Deciding to go to law school
15:15 — Childhood stories
18:45 — Mentors
22:30 — Coaching Joe Ingles
27:00 — Trash talk and getting kicked out of games
31:00 — Becoming contenders
36:00 — Should Joe shoot more?
40:00 — Season 1 recap
