Ingles Insight: Quin Snyder explains what it's really like to coach Joe Ingles

Posted: May 20, 2020

You know Quin Snyder is one of the NBA’s best coaches. But how is he when it comes to homeschooling his kids?

On this week’s episode of Ingles Insight, the head coach of the Utah Jazz joins the crew to talk about surviving in quarantine, his path to becoming an NBA head coach, turning the Jazz into a contender, and what it’s like coaching Joe Ingles.

A rundown of the episode: 

Intros

2:35 — Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder

5:00 — Airplane mode

6:00 — Coaching during COVID

9:00 — Deciding to go to law school

15:15 — Childhood stories

18:45 — Mentors

22:30 — Coaching Joe Ingles

27:00 — Trash talk and getting kicked out of games

31:00 — Becoming contenders

36:00 — Should Joe shoot more?

40:00 — Season 1 recap

