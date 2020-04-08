Ingles Insight: "Modern Family" star Ty Burrell helping workers with Tip Your Server program

Ever since actor and comedian Ty Burrell first visited Salt Lake City, he knew there was something different about the place. Over time, the “Modern Family” star has adopted Utah as his home.

Burrell is now part-owner of Bar X and Beer Bar in downtown Salt Lake City. His group is also renovating the Cotton Bottom, a local favorite.

But as the Covid-19 pandemic has upended life across the globe, Burrell has seen Utah’s hospitality workers hit hard.

“We’re in an unusual spot,” Burrell says. “I know for a fact—because at one point in my life I was a terrible, terrible waiter and a bartender—that that community is particularly vulnerable to this [economic] situation.”

Burrell has teamed up with the Downtown Alliance and the Salt Lake City mayor’s office to create the “Tip Your Server” program to provide support for workers who have seen hours cut and jobs disappear as a result of Covid-19.

This week, Burrell joined the Ingles Insight podcast to talk about those efforts, his love for the Utah community, and his newfound fandom of the Utah Jazz. During their conversation, Joe and Renae Ingles discover just how much they have in common with the Emmy Award-winner. The Jazz forward and his wife also pledged a $5,000 donation for “Tip Your Server”.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

1:15 — Lessons learned from last week’s guest, fitness guru Kelsey Wells.

4:00 — How Joe and Renae set personal goals

7:00 — Why is Joe so bad at taking out the trash?

9:00 — Ty Burrell joins the podcast

10:30 — What attracted Burrell to Utah in the first place? And where is he moving after quarantine ends?

12:00 — Joe and Ty both moved to Salt Lake without a guaranteed deal

14:30 — Why Burrell stopped watching Jazz-Blazers games

17:40 — Bar X, Beer Bar and the growth of Salt Lake’s nightlife

25:00 — Hospitality in the time of Covid

Donate to Tip Your Server at http://www.downtownslc.org





