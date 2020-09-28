Ingles Insight: Mike Elliott helps deliver Joe's birthday present from Renae
The crew is back from the bubble, and ready to entertain. Aaron and Joe explain what they’ve been up to since coming back from the bubble.
Plus, Mike Elliott assists Renae with serving Joe some humble pie.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
0:30 — Joe’s birthday present
4:15 — Back from bubble life
8:00 — Mike explains his start in the NBA
17:45 — Navigating training during COVID
21:30 — Joe and Mike’s bet
26:45 — Working with Steve Nash and Grant Hill
41:05 — COVID concerns
51:10 — The Nash story
