Ingles Insight: Mental Health during COVID

How are you staying positive during COVID? The crew looks at that question with Australian author Hugh van Cuylenburg. He wrote The Resilience Project: Finding Happiness through Gratitude, Empathy & Mindfulness. They discuss strategies to stay happy during this difficult time.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

2:00 — How The Resilience Project helped the Ingles family

5:55 — Joe’s handling of Renae’s pregnancy during the Olympics

12:05 — Hugh’s inspiration for finding happiness

16:35 — How the current moment affects your ‘Mental Health Spectrum’

24:10 — Gratitude

31:20 — Empathy

33:35 — Mindfulness

36:50 — The Resilience Project

40:45 — Speaking overseas to college athletes

