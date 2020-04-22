Ingles Insight: Mental Health during COVID
How are you staying positive during COVID? The crew looks at that question with Australian author Hugh van Cuylenburg. He wrote The Resilience Project: Finding Happiness through Gratitude, Empathy & Mindfulness. They discuss strategies to stay happy during this difficult time.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
2:00 — How The Resilience Project helped the Ingles family
5:55 — Joe’s handling of Renae’s pregnancy during the Olympics
12:05 — Hugh’s inspiration for finding happiness
16:35 — How the current moment affects your ‘Mental Health Spectrum’
24:10 — Gratitude
31:20 — Empathy
33:35 — Mindfulness
36:50 — The Resilience Project
40:45 — Speaking overseas to college athletes
