Ingles Insight: Jordan Clarkson explains the Good Vibe Tribe

The highly anticipated, most requested guest finally joins the podcast - Jordan Clarkson!

This was recorded before Joe and Jordan’s moment on Inside the NBA, but it isn’t light on stories. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year sheds light on his background and helps the crew get inside the mind of JC.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

3:55 — Jordan’s Fillipino background

11:40 — When he knew basketball would be his career

15:10 — First thing JC said to Joe and coming to Utah

19:20 — League fits

24:10 — Good vibe tribe

