Ingles Insight: Joe, Renae, and Aaron answer fans' questions about the bubble
There's plenty of content coming out of the NBA's bubble - entire twitter accounts are devoted to it. But what's the feeling from inside the Jazz locker room?
The crew is back to answer questions on life in Orlando. Joe, Renae, and Aaron dish on testing, alligators, and team camaraderie.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
5:40 — Thoughts on bubble life
18:00 — Why Joe chose to wear ‘Ally’ on the back of his jersey
27:35 — Options for entertainment in the bubble
35:00 — Crazy things mailed into the bubble
39:00 — Joe does a Rudy impression
43:05 — How Aaron’s job has changed in Orlando
45:20 — Learning about Jordan Clarkson
1:00:35 — How Renae is handling life with the kids
