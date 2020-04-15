Ingles Insight: Joe and Renae Ingles share their experiences during Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month.

But for Joe and Renae Ingles, autism awareness will be an important issue for the rest of their lives. In January 2019, the Ingleses were told their son, Jacob, was on the autism spectrum.

“We were as prepared as we could be to hear those words, but it still felt like a punch to the gut,” Joe Ingles says.

It has also been a tremendous blessing for the Utah Jazz forward and his family.

“I would not take this diagnosis away from us for the world,” Renae Ingles says. “I think getting the diagnosis for Jacob made our lives better. Our lives are more special because of this and it has shown us our purpose and who we are.”

This episode of the Ingles Insight podcast is all about autism awareness. Hear from three different guests — Autism & Behavioral Intervention director Annika Hoybjerg, autism self-advocate Sean Culkin, and Nixon Price, a young Jazz fan living with autism — as they share their personal experiences with autism.

A rundown of the episode:

1:25 — Going back to Jacob’s autism diagnosis

5:10 — How the family’s expectations changed

11:05 — “Awareness is the biggest thing.”

15:35 — Anika Hoybjerg describes her autism center - Autism and Behavioral Intervention

23:40 — What is ABA therapy?

38:30 — Autism advocate Sean Culkin on his journey

45:40 — His involvement with KultureCity

54:50 — Ryan, Nicole, and Nixon Price

1:01:10 — Joe and Nixon’s similarities

1:04:50 — Special habits

