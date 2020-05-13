Ingles Insight: Joe and Renae answer more questions from the fans

The fan mailbag is back by popular demand.

The Ingles Insight crew answers more of your questions on this week’s episode. Find out about Joe Ingles’ first-date faux pas, the team’s favorite Utah Jazz memories, and who would make the best road trip partner.

A rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

3:00 — Will Joe finish his basketball career in Australia?

6:00 — What kind of car is in the garage?

8:30 — Autism and parenting twins

16:00 — Working for the Utah Jazz

19:45 — How do you handle your children’s tantrums?

22:00 — Dating advice

24:00 — Better road trip buddy: Joe or Renae?

25:00 — Jazz coffee club

27:00 — What makes you feel supported?

30:00 — If you weren’t playing basketball, what would you be doing for work?

36:00 — What is your favorite date night activity?

39:30 — Do you play any musical instruments?

43:45 — Youth basketball memories

45:45 — Favorite Utah Jazz memory

48:00 — Who has more shoes?

51:00 — Favorite teammates of all-time

54:00 – Scary movies from childhood

56:00 — What’s it like working with the Ingleses?

Listen and Subscribe: