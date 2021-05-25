Ingles Insight: Catching up after the NBA season

Joe, Renae, and Aaron are back for Season 2. With plenty to come, the crew started back up.

How have they navigated the strangest season? Find out in the latest issue of Ingles Insight.

Plus, you’ll want to stick around for next week’s episode.

Was lucky enough to present 6th man award to one hell of a teammate. Proud of my guy, no doubt he 100% deserves this award. @JordanClarksons pic.twitter.com/DAQy6UANwH — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 25, 2021

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:15 — Recapping Joe’s career best year

9:45 — Aaron update

19:15 — American and Aussie accents

27:45 — Navigating COVID with family overseas

33:45 — Olympics

36:00 — Lessons from COVID

Listen and Subscribe: