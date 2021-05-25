Washington Wizards v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 12: Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on April 12, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Ingles Insight: Catching up after the NBA season

by JP Chunga
Posted: May 25, 2021

Joe, Renae, and Aaron are back for Season 2. With plenty to come, the crew started back up.

How have they navigated the strangest season? Find out in the latest issue of Ingles Insight.

Plus, you’ll want to stick around for next week’s episode.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:15 — Recapping Joe’s career best year

9:45 — Aaron update

19:15 — American and Aussie accents

27:45 — Navigating COVID with family overseas

33:45 — Olympics

36:00 — Lessons from COVID

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Ingles, Joe, Jazz, Utah Jazz Podcast Network, podcast, Ingles Insight
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter