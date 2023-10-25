“In The Playoffs” — Ainge Reiterates Postseason Goal During Annual Press Conference

For anyone wondering what Utah's expectations were for the season, Danny Ainge made it abundantly clear Tuesday night.

"We want to be in the playoffs. … Let's get there," Ainge said during his annual season media availability.

While Ainge's proclamation may seem odd considering the goal for nearly every team in the NBA is to make the postseason, the reality is that 14 of the 30 teams in the league fall short every season.

When you factor in the questions surrounding the Jazz, the overall talent and depth of the Western Conference — and the fact that Utah owes a top-10 protected first round pick to Oklahoma City in the upcoming draft — it wouldn't be shocking if the goal for the season was something other than the postseason.

Yet that couldn't be further from the truth. And it's not just Ainge saying so.

"That's the goal. … That's what we're trying to work towards," Lauri Markkanen said. "That's really one thing that I'm looking forward to, getting on that stage and really experiencing that."

"We're going to come at the season like we did last year, with a really high competitive spirit," head coach Will Hardy said. "We're trying to win every night. … Whether that results in us making the playoffs or play-in, so on and so forth, we'll find out."

The good news for the Jazz is that they're starting things off on the right foot and with the right man leading the way.

Ainge was very complimentary of Hardy, noting the growth he's seen from a rookie coach last year to one who looks much more comfortable entering this season.

"I think Will has been great," he said. "I think the things he's learning are just the things you would learn as a head coach. Being a head coach is different than being an assistant coach. … All those things are things you have to learn as a head coach, and he's doing that."

Markkanen also echoed Ainge's sentiments, noting the biggest difference between last season and this one is the level of comfort between coach and star player.

"Once you get comfortable with somebody, you can talk about different things," Markkanen said. "It's been more open once we got that year under our belt and kind of know each other. … That definitely helps, and now we can really talk about anything."

As somebody who has won an NBA title as a player and executive, Ainge knows what is needed and what it takes to climb that mountain. It's why the team, armed with many assets, is not afraid to take a big swing if necessary.

"I believe that a lot of players can play in any system, but a lot of them need to be a right fit," he said. "I think that's a question we always ask, 'How does he fit in with us?' Some players fit in better with certain teams and have more opportunities with them. … And some teams need a specific player's expertise and greatness."

Whether or not Ainge and the Jazz pursue trades throughout the season, the end goal stays the same. But even if they come up short, it doesn't mean the season was a failure.

"There are different ways to measure success," Ainge said. "Last year, my expectations weren't super high, but they overachieved because of how they played and how they grew as a team."