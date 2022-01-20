"I'm Still Working On Little Things" | Why Donovan Mitchell Should Be An All-Star

Having the honor of playing on Christmas Day in the NBA is as big as it gets when it comes to the regular season. Having one of your best games of the season with the entire nation watching, that's how legends are made.

For Utah's Donovan Mitchell, his legend in a Jazz uniform began long before Christmas night against Dallas.

Coming out of Louisville, Mitchell was initially viewed as an athletically elite '3-and-D' player after being drafted by the Jazz with the No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

"I remember when I was drafted, I wanted to run around a make a bunch of plays and make an impact defensively," Mitchell said. "I just wanted to crack the rotation, and I thought defensively is where I would be able to get that done."

After being named to the all-rookie team, Mitchell flirted with stardom the next three years — the last two resulting in NBA all-star selections. However, despite gaudy numbers that match the best players in the world, Mitchell was never viewed as a star.

It's a topic of discussion that ESPN broadcast announcer Richard Jefferson, a former NBA champion, raised on Christmas night. After Mitchell dropped 33 points with three rebounds and three assists, Jefferson had some pointed and valid comments about the fifth-year guard.

"Whoever decides these all-NBA teams, I can't believe he (Mitchell) wasn't on any of them. … They must not be watching the games because there's no way he isn't a top-15 guy in the league," Jefferson said of Mitchell.

| This is Donovan's first Player of the Month win https://t.co/sfpI0upfsv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 4, 2022

While it's unknown if Mitchell will be selected to his first All-NBA team, his selection to the 2022 all-star game shouldn't be in doubt.

Mitchell leads Utah in scoring with 25.5 points per game, adding 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. He's shooting 45% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, showcasing his ability to score from every level.

He's one of eight players in the league to average 25 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game this season — along with Steph Curry as one of two guards from the Western Conference.

Despite being on the edge of greatness in the league, Mitchell refuses to see himself in that manner. He still plays with a chip on his shoulder, constantly grinding before and after practice, whether it's on the court, in the gym, or watching film.

"I'm still working on little things," Mitchell said. "I want to be more efficient. The efficiency is important. It's all about just trying to continue to get better and continuing to work hard."

It's a 2-for-1 vote day and we've got some work to do ... 1 RT = 2 Votes #NBAAllStar | @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/jUS8jAXl49 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 13, 2022

One thing Mitchell has going for him, and something that's not learned but innate, is his ability to rise to the occasion when the lights shine brightest.

In 33 career playoff games, he's averaging 28.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 37 minutes per game. He's shooting 43.6% from the field, 39.4% from three-point territory, and 86.2% from the free throw line.

Utah fans understand how clutch Mitchell is when it matters most, which is why they did something special for him on Christmas.

Shooting free throws late in the game, "M-V-P" chants reigned down on Mitchell from the stands. While he didn't express or show emotion at the moment, he acknowledged those chants in his postgame interview.

"It's the biggest holiday in sports for us, and you know, to be able to play on that day is extra motivation and extra drive," Mitchell said. "But on a night like tonight, you hear that, and you know, I'm just doing my thing. It's something as a kid I wouldn't have dreamed of."