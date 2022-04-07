"I'm Proud" | Depth On Full Display In Win Over Thunder

Depth in the NBA cannot be understated.

Not only do the Utah Jazz know this, but they also preach it and fully believe in it — and that was never more evident than on Wednesday night.

With three starters sitting in street clothes and cheering on their teammates, head coach Quin Snyder dug deep into his reserves, and they answered the call. Seizing control early in the first quarter and never relinquishing the lead the rest of the way, Utah defeated Oklahoma City 137-101 in front of a packed crowd at Vivint Arena.

"It feels like it should be a lot of pressure but I’m just going out and playing, helping how I can.”#TakeNote — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 7, 2022

Here are five things to know following the win:

1.) Utah's Depth Is Legit

With Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Royce O'Neale all out Wednesday for a variety of reasons, it meant that role players Trent Forrest, Jared Butler, and Danuel House were going to see some extended minutes in a game that, realistically, the Jazz couldn't afford to lose from a mental standpoint.

But the depth was further hit when Forrest went down in the second quarter with a foot injury and didn't return — which meant that Nickeil Alexander-Walker was then called upon.

Credit to Snyder and his staff for always keeping the players engaged and ready as the Jazz looked to be in good form throughout the game.

House finished with 14 points, Rudy Gay added 12, and Alexander-Walker chipped in nine, all while Butler was sensational running the point by finishing with 10 assists. They all finished with a +/- rating of +15 or better.

While not all of them may be called upon with the postseason right around the corner, giving the regular starters a break while still getting the victory is a win on multiple levels.

2.) Bogdanovic Still Doing Bogdanovic Things

In his last three games since returning from a left calf strain that caused him to miss two and a half weeks of action, Bogdanovic has struggled to find his rhythm offensively. His shooting percentages, including at the free throw line, were below his season averages.

But on Wednesday night, the Bogdanovic that Utah fans have come to know and love was back in full effect.

Being highly aggressive early on, Bogdanovic finished with a game-high 27 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor, 2-for-4 from three-point territory, and an impressive 11-of-12 showing from the free throw line.

To establish a rhythm early, and even more when going up against the inexperience of the Thunder, Bogdanovic was relentless in attacking the rim. Unable to contain him, Oklahoma City was forced to foul as he shot 8-of-9 from the charity stripe in the opening quarter, finishing with 12 points.

With Utah's original starters expected back on Friday, Bogdanovic establishing a rhythm entering the postseason is a scary thought for the rest of the league.

3.) Rudy Gay, The Wily Vet

It's not often that a 16-year veteran would dive on the floor for a loose ball while playing in a game with his team up by 20+ points late in the fourth quarter. Yet, Gay is not just some veteran, he's one who's been through and seen it all during his tenure in the league — and that fire to compete and win still burns deep within him.

Although, that wasn't on his mind as his body was flying through the air, trying to save a ball from going outs of bounds.

"When I realized I couldn't bend down to get it, I probably shouldn't have done it," Gay said with a laugh postgame. "I immediately thought to myself, 'What the hell are you doing?' as soon as I lunged out. At that point, I didn't care what the score was."

When Gay finally sat down for good, he put together a performance that not only he could be proud of but something Snyder couldn't talk enough about during his postgame press conference. He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a +20 rating in 26 minutes.

"I'm proud," Snyder said unprompted. "To be a vet like that, for him to step in and be ready and play with the emotion and the energy. … He's diving on the floor for loose balls. It's good to see. … He came here because he wants to win, and that's what he showed."

4.) Jordan Clarkson Continues To Shine

Near the end of his third season with the Jazz, there isn't much that Clarkson hasn't accomplished with the team. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award last season while averaging a career-high 18.2 points per game, and he dropped a career-high 45 points a month ago.

But one thing that was missing was the elusive double-double, a rare feat for someone labeled a pure scorer as Clarkson is. Although he's continually improved his play-making for others this year, he had yet to reach the double-digit mark for assists.

Not anymore.

Clarkson continued his phenomenal play of late, collecting his first career double-double in a Utah uniform when he finished with 18 points, 10 assists, and a +25 rating in 29 minutes. He was again highly efficient, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

5.) Western Conference Playoff Push

Following Wednesday's victory over Oklahoma City, the Jazz stay in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference playoffs, a game ahead of sixth-seeded Denver and two games behind fourth-seeded Dallas.

With Dallas' victory over Detroit, Utah's chances of securing a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the opening round of the playoffs are a long shot. Not only will the Jazz have to win their final two games over league-leading Phoenix and Portland (likely), the Mavericks or the Warriors will have to lose the rest of their games (not likely).

While homecourt advantage seems unlikely, the positive news is that Utah is one win away — or one Denver loss — from winning the Northwest Division and securing the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. They would then face either Dallas or Golden State in the first round of the playoffs.

STANDINGS

1.) Phoenix (63-17)

2.) Memphis (55-24) — 7.5

3.) Golden State (50-29) — 12.5

4.) Dallas (50-30) — 13

5.) UTAH (48-32) — 15

6.) Denver (47-33) — 16

__________________________________________

7.) Minnesota (45-35) — 18

8.) LA Clippers (40-40) — 23

9.) New Orleans (35-44) — 27.5

10.) San Antonio (34-45) — 28.5