"I Thought We Battled" | Shorthanded Utah Competes Till The End In Loss To Dallas

Just minutes before tipoff, it was announced that three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert would miss Sunday's vital showdown in Texas.

With no Gobert to protect the paint and no Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah's second-leading scorer, to stretch the defense, it meant the Jazz were going to be without two key components on both ends of the court.

Despite being massively shorthanded, Utah showed a lot of heart and a lot of fight before falling 114-100 to Dallas on Sunday night. With the loss, the Jazz move into the No. 5 spot in the NBA standings, one game behind the No. 4 Mavericks and one game ahead of No. 6 Denver.

"The biggest thing is I thought we competed," head coach Quin Snyder said postgame. "It was one of those times you come in after a loss and are proud of the team. I thought our guys dug in, I thought we battled. If we keep doing that, get some guys healthy and keep that mindset, that's the key thing for us to take from this."

Ocho: 18p | 8r | 2a | 2 3pm

JC: 14p | 6a | 3 3pm | 3r

Mike: 14p | 7a

Don: 12p | 5r | 4a | 1s

EP: 10p | 2 3pm | 1a | 1s

Trent: 10p | 4r | 1a

Juancho: 9r | has p | 2a | 1s

Jared: 7p | 3r

Royce: 6p | 3r | 2s | 2 3pm

It's hard to explain how much both Gobert and Bogdanovic mean to the Jazz regarding offensive and defensive schemes, a note that Snyder touched on pregame.

Gobert's ability in the pick-and-roll to seal his defender and create a 2-on-1 advantage is essential to Utah's ball movement and getting everyone involved. Bogdanovic's ability as a shooter helps spread the floor, allowing Utah's guards to get into the paint easier and help the offensive stay in rhythm.

Even without two of their stars, the Jazz competed right from the opening tip with the shorter Eric Paschall out-jumping Dallas' Dwight Powell to start the game. That set the vibe for Utah as the Jazz played tough and physical in the opening quarter.

With no traditional center among the starters — Paschall and Juancho Hernangomez getting the start for Gobert and Bogdanovic — Utah went with a switch-heavy lineup that caused the Mavericks fits early on.

Combining the tough defense with sensational ball movement and interesting combinations in the pick-and-roll, the Jazz found themselves leading 29-21 after one.

The Mavericks found a rhythm in the second quarter, but the Jazz kept their lead by doing the same thing they did in the first 12 minutes; hustle and finding the open man. However, Luka Doncic hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer at Utah led 59-58 at the break.

In the third quarter, fatigue caught up to the Jazz as the Mavericks started the half on a 14-4 run. The Jazz didn't go quietly, cutting a 14-point deficit to seven as Jordan Clarkson found success getting to the rim — but the Mavericks ended the quarter with back-to-back buckets for a 91-80 lead.

The fourth quarter is where Utah's lack of depth due to injuries came back to hurt. While the Mavericks got stronger and imposed their will, the Jazz ran out of legs in the end.

Although it wasn't his best shooting night, Mitchell finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He was sensational in the pick-and-roll early, often making the pass before the pass that would lead to a bucket. His ability to break down defenses continues to be elite, allowing his play-making skills to rise.

However, he did suffer a scary moment midway through the third quarter. After slashing to the hoop and rising for a shot, Mitchell collapsed to the floor and pounded the ground multiple times with both fists. Unintentionally, Powell landed on Mitchell's foot, causing the Jazz fans to hold their breath.

Despite the injury, Mitchell remained in the game until he was pulled midway through the fourth with the result all but official.

"I knew how significant tonight was, and I wasn't going to try and let it hold me back," Mitchell said. "This was a big game. … Any competitor wants to be in there and support their teammates."

"He said it wasn't that bad. … If he came out, he wouldn't have been able to come back in." Snyder added. "At one point with certain players, there is a relationship where the coach has to trust the player. … I trusted him."

One of the major positives of the night was the play of Rudy Gay, who after a tough stretch when dealing with a myriad of injuries, appears to be fully healthy and ready to make a significant difference over the rest of the season.

He finished with a team-high 18 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Not only was he efficient (8-of-14 from the floor, 2-of-5 from deep), his ability to defend multiple positions is exactly what Utah envisioned when they added him in the offseason.

Along with the play of Gay, Trent Forrest had his best game since returning from a wrist injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and one assist, drawing praise from Snyder postgame for his versatility.

"Trent's versatility and ability to finish, and also pass, it's unique," Snyder said. "It's a little unconventional but not for our team. He did some things, finished well in transition. He's been giving us defense, and he's been able to drive the ball and make plays for others. … I felt like he was back to playing the way he played before he got hurt."

Utah concludes its six-game road trip when it heads to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST.