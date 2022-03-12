"I Think We'll Be Better From It" | Utah Finishes Off Difficult Stretch With Sacramento In Town

There is no rest for the weary.

In what's been the most physically taxing week of the season for the Jazz, Utah finishes it off when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.

As far as difficult stretches go, this is undoubtedly the most brutal stretch of the season for the Jazz. They began the week in Oklahoma City before facing Dallas in a key playoff preview on Monday night. After returning home for a game against Portland on Wednesday, Utah hit the road again to face San Antonio on Friday night.

For those keeping track, that's five games in seven days, two back-to-backs, and four different cities. The Jazz have yet to sleep in the same bed on back-to-back nights all week, making life on the road taxing and draining.

Yet even after last night's loss to San Antonio, a game in which Utah ran out of gas in the end after the Spurs played inspired for head coach Gregg Popovich, nobody blamed fatigue or the schedule. Instead, it was accepting the defeat and how games like that can't happen anymore.

"I put this one on me," all-star Donovan Mitchell said. "I just got to be better as a leader for the group. … I don't really place any blame anywhere else. As a leader of this team I shouldn't have let this happen."

"And we competed, just like he would want. … We obviously wanted to win the game, and that didn't happen."https://t.co/T3Zd2q0QI0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2022

After leading by 15 points with 10 minutes to play and still falling short of victory, there were undoubtedly questions and comments about Utah's perceived inability to keep focus and intensity for a full 48 minutes.

But was it about that, or simply put, the Jazz just ran out of gas in the end — especially when playing against the Spurs as Popovich was seeking to become the NBA's winningest head coach.

"This is less about us acknowledging the fact that we need to be better, we just have to do it," Mike Conley said. "We have to go out there and make those plays and put the pedal to the metal when it's time. We obviously thought we should have won this one. Again, it's not something that's new to us as far as having been in this position in the past. … So we've just got to go out there and do it."

While those concerns appear legitimate as the Jazz are just 1-6 in games decided by one score, this is still an extremely dangerous team. But now, with just 16 games remaining in the regular season, Utah is still searching for those answers.

"The season is getting closer and closer to the playoffs, so we can't continue to be having these conversations as the year goes on," Conley said.

For Mitchell though, it's about accountability and he's willing to put the blame on his shoulders.

"It starts with me. … If you want to say anything and want to put it anywhere and blame anybody, go ahead and blame me," Mitchell said. "It's getting late in the season, and we've got to figure this out. Otherwise, we are going to be in the same position we were last year. … I have the utmost confidence that we will, but it's frustrating."

Regardless of who's to blame, the Jazz understand they have to do better. Most importantly, they believe they'll be better — and it starts Saturday night against the Kings.

"Ultimately, I think we'll be better from it," Conley said.

STATS

Utah (41-25, 23-10 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 Points Per Game (No. 6 in NBA)

*115.8 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.2 Points Per Game (No. 9 in NBA)

*109.5 Defensive Rating (No. 9 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.5 points / 5.4 assists / 4.1 rebounds / 1.6 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.4 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.2 blocks / 71.2% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.0 points / 4.3 rebounds / 39.2% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.5 points / 3.3 rebonds / 2.3 assists

Sacramento (24-44, 9-24 away / No. 13 Western Conference)

Offense

*110.0 Points Per Game (No. 15 in NBA)

*109.4 Offensive Rating (No. 22 in NBA)

Defense

*115.2 Points Per Game (No. 29 in NBA)

*114.4 Defensive Rating (No. 28 in NBA)

*De’Aaron Fox: 22.7 points / 5.5 assists / 3.9 rebounds

*Domantas Sabonis: 17.4 points / 12.8 rebounds / 5.9 assists

*Harrison Barnes: 17.3 points / 5.9 rebounds / 42.1% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Royce O’Neale vs. Harrison Barnes

— Not the most high-profile of matchups compared to the other stars in this game, but this battle will be one that could very well determine the outcome of the game. Barnes has been near elite for the Kings this season, with the team typically winning when he plays well. O’Neale, who has risen game to another level on both ends of the court in this playoff push, will be tasked with defending Barnes — this battle will be fun.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

TBD

Sacramento

QUESTIONABLE — Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE — Jeremy Lamb (left hip soreness)

OUT — Terence Davis (right wrist ECU tendon recovery)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone