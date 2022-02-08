"I Am Revolutionary" | Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses

One of the most remarkable and stunningly beautiful places in the country, the state of Utah was widely viewed as a place to retire more than a place to attract the younger and newer generation.

Those old views are not just being challenged, they're being changed.

Utah is now transcending into a place filled with possibilities and various cultures. The Utah Jazz have embraced that change, doing their part to make the state more inclusive for everyone living here and rooting for them throughout the world.

Every year when the calendar turns to February, it's a time when the country celebrates Black culture — an incredible and beautiful way of life that's ingrained in our history and has shaped who we are as a society. The Utah Jazz have been honoring that very way of life throughout the month and will continue to do so by highlighting several local black-owned businesses and non-profits in the state.

1.) Noir SLC

*Founded by CJ Arnell

The Noir SLC is the place to book for those looking to plan an event. The NOIR Event Center provides the perfect venue, planning, cuisine, and entertainment by partnering with the top professionals in the event industry to create an incredible setting.

They do it all from hosting weddings, private galas, corporate events, community events, charity fundraisers, celebrations of life, or private celebrations. In addition to providing a venue space, they also include multiple musical options sure to fit any event.

2.) IMPACT Magazine

*Editor-In-Chief: Tunisha Brown

— In 2007, Brown launched IMPACT Magazine to empower, encourage, and educate its readers. She believes magazines should not only get to the heart of a story but understand and communicate the root cause of issues.

The award-winning magazine has reached new heights with its IMPACT Gala, highlighting men and women making a difference. She has also launched the ImpactTV Network on Amazon. Brown's passion is "to awaken black men and women to an understanding of the power they have within."

3.) Sauce Boss

*Julius Thompson

— Located in Draper, Sauce Boss specializes in bringing real soul food to the Mountain West. After spending multiple years in and out of homelessness, Thompson fell in love with cooking and the joy it brought to people — derived from the joy he got throughout occasional visits with his grandmother.

Now a full-time chef, Thompson went from a food truck to owning a restaurant. Not only will guests be treated to authentic southern soul food like fried chicken, catfish, and fried okra, they will also be given history lessons regarding his dishes and drinks.

4.) Icy Mountain Shaved Ice

*Jared Clavell

— Since a young age, Clavell aspired to have his own business. While taking classes at Salt Lake Community College, he began looking up potential food truck options, and that's where he combined his love of sweets with bougie tendencies. A whole new world of shaved ice, Icy Mountain was voted best food truck, dessert, and frozen treat by Salt City Best for 2021.

5.) Isha Esthetics

*Tenisha Hicks

— Isha Esthetics and Wellness is Utah's premier post-op recovery spa that takes a mindful approach to recovery. It turns the concept of "med spa" upside down with a team compromised of Medical Aestheticians, Certified Medical Assistants, CNAs, and an esteemed Nurse Practitioner.

6.) Soul by Amé

*Phillip Petty

— Established in Salt Lake City in October 2020, Soul by Amé is a culture-inspired streetwear brand. The brand hopes to empower and serve as a bridge to bring together all generations and races to experience the African-American culture.

Their latest collection, 'I Am Revolutionary,' aims to honor black history month and emphasize the fact that black history doesn't just matter, it's a fabric of our upbringing.

7.) Medium

*Arlander Taylor IV

— Medium's mission is to provide a space for the black community to showcase their art, talent, and livelihoods. They want to help by offering an affordable and easily accessible place for all.

8.) Butterfly Colis Project / LaMia Beauty Lounge

*Damia Gordon and Latonya Jackson

— Founded in 2021, LaMia Beauty Lounge was created with aspirations to highlight the beauty of black hair and its versatility. An environment where women can be comfortable with their hair, LaMia Beauty Lounge is an expert in hair-care services, including natural presses, rod sets, braids, and extensions.

Jackson founded Butterfly Colis as well, a venture tailored to educate those in Utah about natural hair care. Through various avenues such as in-person sessions, workshops, and online webinars, Butterfly Colis is a safe place where people can learn about the beauty and intricacies of black hair and how to manage it.

9.) NAACP - Salt Lake City

*Betty Sawyer

— Sawyer is a leader in the community and has served as a significant voice in the Ogden community for over 40 years. Her titles include President of the NAACP Ogden, Community Engagement Coordinator in Access & Diversity at Weber State University, co-founder of Project Success Coalition (home to Utah Juneteenth Holiday and Festival and Harambee Tobacco & Health Network).

10.) Custom by Kenneth Boggs

*Kenneth Boggs

— A custom suit brand launched in Los Angeles in 2015, Custom by Kenneth Boggs has fabrics originating from Italy to Spain. Designed to elevate any man's suit/business attire, his clientele includes actors, athletes, and leaders. Fabrics and garments are one of a kind and custom-made for each individual.