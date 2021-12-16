How Great Has Rudy Gobert Been This Season?

When Royce O'Neale pulled up for a three-pointer in transition late in the fourth quarter of last night's game, Rudy Gobert ran to the paint to position himself for a potential rebound. When the ball bounced off the rim, Gobert — with one arm being held by Los Angeles forward Keon Johnson — grabbed the rebound with his right hand and threw down an emphatic dunk in one motion.

He then let out a roar to the rafters of Vivint Arena as the crowd stood and screamed in approval — and for good reason. Gobert's dunk capped a 16-2 run as Utah took down the Clippers 124-103 for their eighth consecutive win, tied for the second-longest streak in the league.

"It was cool. … Just having fun and trying to enjoy the moment," Gobert said of the dunk and the ensuing scream.

so @vivintarena got LOUD loud for that one! pic.twitter.com/ENrkfqsXeJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 16, 2021

In a rare moment of emotion on the court, Gobert's emphatic dunk was further evidence regarding what's been the most dominant season of his career and how unstoppable he's become on both ends of the court.

His 15.3 points per game are the second-most in his career, while his 14.7 rebounds per game are a career-high, and a league-high for this season. His 73.8% shooting from the floor is not only a career-high but also ranks second in the league.

Where Gobert's offense has evolved the most this season is the patience and physicality he's playing with.

"When you're so good at something, they want to just focus solely on that. He's so good at being a defensive force that people sometimes don't look at the other side," Mitchell said of Gobert. "He knows what he needs to work on and get better. … He puts a lot of pressure on himself to be able to do certain things. The biggest things we're seeing is the catching and finishing, the playing through contact. … That's where I'm saying like, 'okay, he's taken that next step.'"

He's averaging a +14.1 net rating and +8.7 plus/minus ranking on the season. His net rating is top-10 in the league, while his plus/minus ranking is third on the year, behind Golden State's Steph Curry and teammate Donovan Mitchell.

But despite all of the fancy numbers that show how good he's been this year, it's Gobert's consistency game-in and game-out that's truly elevated his stature on the court.

It's something Mitchell alluded to early in the year, believing that the Gobert who dominated early in the season was the version the Jazz would get throughout the entire year.

"He did it in the preseason, he did it in training camp, and now I think that's the level we're going to see out of him," Mitchell said back in October.

Because of everything Gobert went through last season, it wouldn't have come as a surprise if Wednesday's game against the Clippers meant more to him considering what happened last year in the playoffs.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Jazz lost the next four games to the Clippers — with many in the media believing that Gobert was the main culprit for the season-ending. While that narrative is both overplayed and untrue, Gobert admitted early in the season that he heard that criticism and that it didn't bother him — he knew the truth, and so did his teammates.

So when asked the question if the rematch with the Clippers meant more, in true Gobert fashion, he answered with a bigger picture in mind.

"It's human obviously when you lose to someone in the playoffs," Gobert said of the extra motivation. "First of all, PG (Paul George) didn't play and Kawhi (Leonard) is hurt, so it's not the same team we played in the playoffs. But for us, it's about getting better. Obviously we want to win every night, but we understand the big picture that we got to be better."

Hard to imagine Gobert being better than he was on Wednesday when he finished with 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He was so dominant on both ends of the court that he even earned the praise of Los Angeles power forward Marcus Morris Sr., one of the fiercest defenders in the game.

"He's a great player, and he does a great job of anticipation, staying down, being real solid," Morris said of Gobert.

Unfortunately, not everyone feels that way about Gobert.

Following last week's domination of Minnesota in which the Jazz were +25 in Gobert's 31 minutes, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had some pointed words regarding the three-time defensive player of the year.

"Anytime I go against (Kristaps) Porzingis, I don't get no layups. I don't get why we couldn't finish on Rudy Gobert. He don't put no fear in my heart. … I don't know why," Edwards said postgame.

Patrick Beverley at the half: “Obviously, they have the best Defensive Player of the Year, quote on quote, in Rudy Gobert.” pic.twitter.com/SMyhDmef6t — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) December 9, 2021

While Gobert rarely comes to his own defense, never feeling the need to justify his play to anyone outside the Jazz organization, these comments didn't sit well with him or his teammates.

"It's more funny than anything," Gobert said. "It's just funny, but it's part of it. People are going to try to discredit what I do, what we do as a team. It's been the same my whole career."

"They obviously don't watch enough basketball," teammate Joe Ingles quipped about those who question Gobert's play. "If you understand what you're looking for, it's clear the impact he makes."

With his teammates backing him and Gobert having the greatest season of his career, it's clear the Jazz have taken the next step forward on the court. Now all that remains is one final goal — the biggest of all.

"I'm just going to keep winning awards, winning trophies, and hopefully help my team win something bigger than that," Gobert said.