Highest-Scoring Offenses Collide Monday Night

There’s no doubt that Donovan Mitchell has been playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. His efficiency has been impressive, and his offensive skillset is proving to be near unstoppable.

Already with three in his possession, Rudy Gobert is well on his way to winning another defensive player of the year award. Although there are many challengers, most notably Golden State’s Draymond Green, Gobert’s ability to control a game as a help defender is unprecedented.

But with all of that being said, a legitimate argument can be made for point guard Mike Conley as Utah’s most important player.

Coming off his first all-star appearance last season, Conley’s leadership and control of the offense are significant reasons the Jazz have the league’s top offense — by a considerable margin. While he may not be putting up the same stats like last season, his efficiency is up this year, as evidenced by his 45.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

For those who need more evidence of Conley’s value to the team, all they have to do is look at the Jazz win-loss record on the season.

Utah is 20-6 in games with Conley and 0-3 in games without him — must recently suffering a six-point loss to Washington on Saturday night. In the three losses without Conley, the Jazz shot 39.8% from the field, 26.6% from three-point territory, and averaged 18 turnovers per game.

Conley has missed the games due to getting the 15-year veteran more rest throughout the regular season. Although Conley would prefer to play every game, he and the team understand the importance of entering the postseason healthy.

Conley is expected back in action on Monday when the Jazz host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets — a battle between the two highest-scoring offenses in the league. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.

STATS

Utah (20-9, 10-6 home / No. 3 Western Conference)

Offense

*115.6 Points Per Game (No. 1 in NBA)

*117.2 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*105.1 Points Per Game (No. 7 in NBA)

*106.8 Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.2 points / 5.0 assists / 3.7 rebounds / 1.7 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.1 points / 14.8 rebounds / 2.3 blocks / 73.8% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.0 points / 3.8 rebounds / 42.3% 3P-territory

*Mike Conley: 13.7 points / 5.5 assists / 45.3% 3P-territory

Charlotte (16-15, 8-11 away / No. 6 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*115.6 Points Per Game (No. 1 in NBA)

*113.7 Offensive Rating (No. 2 in NBA)

Defense

*116.6 Points Per Game (No. 30 in NBA)

*114.3 Defensive Rating (No. 30 in NBA)

*LaMelo Ball: 20.3 points / 8.1 assists / 7.6 rebounds

*Miles Bridges: 19.6 points / 7.3 rebounds / 3.9 assists

*Gordon Hayward: 18.0 points / 4.8 rebounds / 40.3% 3P-territory

*Kelly Oubre Jr.: 16.6 points / 4.1 rebounds / 38.4% 3P-territory

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Mike Conley vs. LaMelo Ball

— Mike Conley spoke earlier in the season about changing his habits in order to compete with the younger guards on today’s game. Most notably, yoga and diet has allowed Conley to thrive in his 15th season in the league. But he might face his toughest matchup of the newest point guards in the game as LaMelo Ball has thrived since stepping onto the court last season.

CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH

*Joe Ingles — 4,994 points

*Bojan Bogdanovic — 1,997 rebounds

*Mike Conley — 1,296 steals

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone