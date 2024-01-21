"High-Level Game" — Jazz Overcome Slow Start to Force Overtime, Come up Just Short Against Houston

Despite trailing by double digits at the half, the Jazz battled all the way back and had a chance to win the game on two occasions in Houston. However, last-second shots in the fourth quarter and overtime came up just short, and Utah fell to the Rockets 127-126 in overtime on Saturday night.

“It’s a miracle we were even in that game,” Hardy said. “They had 23 offensive rebounds and they had 17 turnovers. … It's a bad formula on the road. But I was really happy with how the team executed down the stretch. … It was a high-level game with a lot of plays made down the stretch.”

Here are five things to know following the loss.

1.) Backcourt Dominance

With Utah struggling to find some energy and on a night when the Jazz needed them most, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton rose to the occasion. The duo was phenomenal all game long, playing most of the fourth quarter and all of overtime — having chances to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime.

Clarkson was at his best in the first half, keeping the Jazz afloat with 16 points. With Utah struggling to find a rhythm on offense, Clarkson’s ability to create his own shot was big as he consistently broke the Rockets down at the point of attack.

Sexton took over in the second half and overtime, finishing with 17 points as he helped the Jazz climb all the way back. Much like Clarkson, he thrived in his ability to attack off the dribble and get into the paint. He also did a good job of staying under control and kicking out to the open man.

Clarkson finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. He was Utah’s go-to bucket-getter all night, knocking down shots to keep the Jazz close in the fourth. Sexton finished with 28 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

“The end of overtime, the floater that Collin got and the last shot that JC got, I will live and die with those two looks every time. … Those guys have proven they can make shots over and over again,” Hardy said.

2.) Slow Start

One of the staples of the offense for the Jazz over the past 20 games has been the ability of their second unit to dominate. That group has consistently won its minutes of late, and came into the game No. 2 in the league in bench scoring.

However, that wasn’t the case against the Rockets.

Houston’s physicality on both ends of the court never allowed the Jazz to find a rhythm. The Rockets went on a 23-8 run over the first and second quarters, turning Utah’s two-point deficit to 17 with 7:33 left in the half. Although the Jazz were getting good looks on offense and the shots weren’t falling, Houston took advantage of Utah eight turnovers.

“I thought in general our physicality was better to start the half,” Hardy said. “I think the rebounding got better as the game went on. … But ultimately, the inability to secure defensive rebounds and take care of the ball is what hurt us the most tonight."

3.) B2B Collins Dunks

"After the slow start that had Utah trailing by 17, the Jazz would cut the deficit to 10 with 2:24 left in the half. But Houston again answered, going on a 5-0 run, and looked to put the game away early.

However, Utah stopped the run with back-to-back dunks to end the half.

Sexton broke his man down off the dribble and got into the paint before throwing a perfect alley-oop dunk to a soaring John Collins. The next possession had the same result, this time with Clarkson beating his man at the post of attack before throwing a lob to a cutting Collins.

It may not seem like much, but regaining the momentum before the half was big. Utah knew they didn’t play their best in the opening 24 minutes, so to be trailing 54-41 was a positive. It also set the stage for a big third quarter.

4.) Walker Starts Second Half

Utah kept the momentum from the end of the first half and came out hot to start the third quarter. After a bucket by the Rockets, Utah rolled off a quick 8-0 run as Markkanen buried two threes, followed by a Walker Kessler dunk.

That set the stage for a big quarter as Utah tied the game heading to the fourth. Markkanen was instrumental in the comeback, finishing with 11 points as he added three dunks. But where things really changed was the addition of Kessler to the starting lineup.

His size and length frustrated Houston’s Alperen Sengun, their best player in the first half. It also allowed Utah to be a little more aggressive on the perimeter and funnel defenders toward one of the best shot blockers in the league. Kessler finished with five rebounds, one block, and multiple altered shots before checking out at the 5-minute mark. The Jazz had cut the deficit to four by that point.

Dunn was also instrumental in the comeback, sparking the Jazz with his physicality and overall play. Although he was assessed a technical after getting tied up with Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr., the message had been sent that Utah was ready. He played the full 12 minutes, finishing with five points, five rebounds, and four assists.

“We obviously made a lineup adjustment at halftime,” Hardy said. “I felt like Walker, his best chance to be effective in this game was playing when Sengun was in. I thought Kris did a really good job tonight guarding the ball.”

5.) Hardy-Udoka Relationship

When Hardy talks about the coaches who have helped shape him along his journey, it doesn’t take long for him to mention Ime Udoka. The two go back to their time together in San Antonio, but most recently, in Boston. During Udoka’s first season with the Celtics in 2021, Hardy was hired by his friend as an assistant coach. Together, they helped lead Boston to the NBA championship that year.

After Hardy was hired by the Jazz in July 2022, Udoka praised Utah for its choice.

“Will has a great basketball mind,” Udoka said. “I’ve watched his growth from our time together in San Antonio and throughout our season in Boston. He was an integral part of what we accomplished and will do great things in Utah.”

Saturday night was the first time two friends matched up against one another when the Jazz faced the Rockets. Earlier in the week, Hardy sat down with Jazz Podcast Host JP Chunga to discuss his career with Udoka.