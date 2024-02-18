'High level competition' — Lauri Markkanen scores 25 in Round 1 of 3-point contest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 16: Malik Beasley #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks, Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Damian Willard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks, Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks, Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz, and Tyrese Halliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers of the Starry 3-Point Contest participants pose for a photo during State Farm Saturday Night NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lauri Markkanen's stellar first round shooting during the Starry 3-point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night wasn't enough to get him out of the first round.

But he had fun doing it.

"High level competition this year," Markkanen said when he sat down for his postgame competition availability in Indianapolis.

Lauri faced a field of last year's champion Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell. When Markkanen stepped up, he needed 26 points to make it to round two of the competition and he fell just short at 25.

"A lot of good shooters tonight. I think I shot it pretty well, I liked my strategy where my moneyball was at."

Each player shot a rack of five balls from five spots on the floor with a moneyball on each rack worth two points and two Starry balls worth three points between the wing positions and the top of the key.

Young, Towns and Lillard would face off in the final round with Lillard repeating as champion.

Despite being out after one round, Markkanen said it left him wanting more.

"A little bit [of] hunger for the future," he said following his second 3-point competition.

Regardless of the outcome, Markkanen said he enjoyed being surrounded by his peers and getting to be in close proximity to guys he only sees a few times a year in competition settings.

"I think that's the coolest part, seeing other competitors around the league and spend a little time with them and spend some time with the fans of the game."