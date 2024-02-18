'High level competition' — Lauri Markkanen scores 25 in Round 1 of 3-point contest

Lauri Markkanen's stellar first round shooting during the Starry 3-point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night wasn't enough to get him out of the first round.
But he had fun doing it.
"High level competition this year," Markkanen said when he sat down for his postgame competition availability in Indianapolis.
Lauri faced a field of last year's champion Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell. When Markkanen stepped up, he needed 26 points to make it to round two of the competition and he fell just short at 25.
"A lot of good shooters tonight. I think I shot it pretty well, I liked my strategy where my moneyball was at."
Each player shot a rack of five balls from five spots on the floor with a moneyball on each rack worth two points and two Starry balls worth three points between the wing positions and the top of the key.
Young, Towns and Lillard would face off in the final round with Lillard repeating as champion.
Despite being out after one round, Markkanen said it left him wanting more.
"A little bit [of] hunger for the future," he said following his second 3-point competition.
Regardless of the outcome, Markkanen said he enjoyed being surrounded by his peers and getting to be in close proximity to guys he only sees a few times a year in competition settings.
"I think that's the coolest part, seeing other competitors around the league and spend a little time with them and spend some time with the fans of the game."
But after some photo opportunities and doing the media rounds in Indianapolis, it's back to work in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz will be back in action after a few days off on Thursday, February 22 when they face the Charlotte Hornets at home.