"He's Found His Rhythm" — At 31, Clarkson is Proving He's Better Than Ever

In his 10th season in the NBA, Jordan Clarkson has already established himself as a bonafide scorer.

Someone capable of getting off any shot, anywhere on the court, at any point, Clarkson has averaged a very respectable 15.9 points per game throughout the last decade. Included in his accolades was making the First-Team All-Rookie in 2015 and taking home the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021.

But following his 37-point performance against Phoenix on Friday night, Clarkson is on one of the hottest runs of his career. Over the past four games, Clarkson has put up 126 total points (31.5 per game), making it the highest scoring output of his career through a four-game span.

Clarkson dropped 33 points against Indiana last Wednesday, 26 against Memphis a week ago, and 30 against Portland on Tuesday night — all before his season-high showing against the Suns.

Most impressively, he's doing so with remarkable efficiency. He's shooting 48-of-87 (55.2%) from the field, 12-for-27 (44.4%) from three, and a perfect 18-of-18 from the free throw line.

"There's a lot of nights where we need Jordan's scoring, but I think he's done a really great job of trying to have a little bit of humility on the offensive end," head coach Will Hardy said.

While it's not uncommon to see Clarkson hit a hot streak — his nickname is "The Flamethrower," after all — what he's doing is something he's never done before. Why is that?

Ever since Will Hardy took over as head coach of the Jazz last season, he's given Clarkson freedom like he's never had before. He's entrusted Clarkson with being a volume scorer and challenged him to do so efficiently and within the flow of Utah's offense.

The results have been impressive.

Last year was also a career season for Clarkson, shedding the sixth-man moniker to emerge as one of the more versatile guards in the league. He averaged 20.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, both career highs. But the most significant development came from his play-making ability, averaging a career-high 4.4 assists.

"I know from being on opposing coaching staffs that JC is always on the scouting report, but where I think he's improved the most is finding players," Hardy said. "For him, it's about other ways he can help our team more than just scoring, and I think he's bought into that for us. … It speaks to his growth and his buy-in on how we've asked him to play."

After a slow start this season had some in the league questioning if last year was a fluke — which could've been because of him partaking in the FIBA World Cup this past summer — Clarkson shut down those rumors once the calendar flipped to November.

He's averaging 23 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds as the Jazz have overcome a slow start to sit in second place in Group A of the In-Season Tournament. At 31, Clarkson is proving that he's better than ever.