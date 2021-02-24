Here's who the Utah Jazz have to face in the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season

The Utah Jazz know where they want to be at the end of the season.

Now they know the path they have to take to get there.

The NBA on Wednesday released the second half of the 2020-21 season schedule, a march to the playoffs that will see the Utah Jazz play 36 games over 65 days.

You can view the full schedule here.

But here are the key dates and notes on the road ahead:

• The team will play 17 of its final 36 games on the road

• They will have to manage seven back-to-back sets

• Six games are currently scheduled for national TV broadcasts, five of them on ESPN

• March 12 — The Jazz return to action after All-Star break when the Houston Rockets come to Salt Lake City.

• March 14-22 — The team’s longest road trip of the second half jams five games into nine days and takes the team the width of the country, starting in Golden State and then sending the team from there to Boston.

• March 18 — A makeup game at Washington will be sandwiched into the middle of that five-game trip after the previously scheduled contest was postponed due to Covid-19 contact tracing issues with the Wizards.

• March 24 — James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant lead the star-studded Nets into Vivint Arena.

• March 26-27 — The Jazz get a back-to-back dose of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

• April 7 — Utah heads south to face a rising Phoenix Suns team led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

• April 8 — The second game of this mid-April back-to-back will be played on Dame Time, as the Jazz host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers

• April 17 & 19 — The Jazz will face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers twice at Staples Center in a battle of two Western Conference heavyweights. Both games are scheduled to be on ESPN.

• May 1-8 — This is the team’s longest homestand of the second half, a five-game stretch in the friendly confines of Vivint Arena. The Jazz will host the Raptors, the Spurs twice, the Nuggets (on ESPN) and the Rockets.

• May 16 — Utah plays three of its final four games on the road, wrapping up the regular season on May 16 in Sacramento.

