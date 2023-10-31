Happy Halloween, Jazz Nation!

For me, Halloween has always been an “alright” holiday. My birthday is a few days before, so I always celebrate that, and I've always been a huge Thanksgiving and Christmas fan.

But just because I wasn’t the biggest fan of Halloween, it doesn’t mean I didn’t like dressing up for the occasion. The pageantry, the costumes, the CANDY — the holiday speaks for itself.

It’s also a favorite holiday of the Jazz themselves.

From dressing up like Zorro to a Power Ranger and Tigger, the Jazz were never afraid to show off their spirit.