"Guys In New Roles" — 5 Things To Know Following Utah's Loss To Sacramento

Game one is in the books.

Despite double-doubles from Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, the Jazz fell to the Kings 130-114 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 24 points, six assists, and four rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Sacramento’s hot shooting from beyond the arc.

“Overall, the team’s effort was good,” Hardy said. “It was good to play the first game and feel real emotions in the game. It’s a learning process for any team where we are. … Coming together as a group and learning how to win together as a group.”

Here are five things to know following the loss to the Kings.

1.) Starting Lineup/Rotation

After months of speculation, Hardy unveiled his starting lineup with a frontcourt of Markkanen, Collins, and Walker Kessler and a starting backcourt of Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker. This unit had no surprises, as they played a lot together during the preseason.

Hardy also went with a 10-man rotation in the first 12 minutes, with Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton the first two players off the bench. They were followed by Kris Dunn and Ochai Agbaji. Lastly, rookie Keyonte George made his NBA debut late in the first quarter.

Just like the starting lineup, the 10-man rotation was expected. Although he prefers to play just nine, Hardy said 10 guys had earned the minutes and needed time on the court. Starting five and rotation should allow this team to grow.

"Nine is ideal. … I think 10 players is hard, 11 is almost impossible," he said.

2.) Markkanen-Collins Duo Shows Promise

When the Jazz acquired Collins over the summer, pairing the athletic and high-flying forward with Markkanen was enticing. They have similar skill sets that are complementary to one another – it was just a matter of how they would mesh together.

While it’s still early in the season, the results are promising.

Markkanen, after a slow start, finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Collins also found a rhythm as the game went on, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

There are bound to be growing pains as this duo learns to play together, but the early returns suggest that the Jazz should have one of the more athletic frontcourts on a nightly basis.

“I thought John was good,” Hardy said of Collins. “He picked his spots, got some good buckets in transition, showed off his athleticism, and rebounded well, which will be important. … He took 11 shots, and it never felt like he forced anything.”

3.) Sacramento is Very Good

Make no mistake, opening up against the Kings was always going to be a tall order. They finished last season as the No. 3 seed in the West and then added key complementary pieces in the offseason. This team is capable of making another run in the postseason.

They were the top-scoring offense and No. 1 in pace last season, and according to head coach Mike Brown, they would like to play even faster this year. Hardy made note of that in the pregame interview, referencing how good they are at running the court on makes and misses and why that makes them so dangerous.

The Jazz will have multiple more cracks at the Kings throughout the season, but a loss on opening night against one of the top teams in the league is nothing to hang their head about.

“Credit to the Kings, they shot the ball fantastic early in the game,” Hardy said. “I think in general, we really struggled in transition to get matched up and contain the ball. … Our communication wasn’t sharp in that area of the game.”

4.) George Shines in Debut

Being a rookie in the NBA is challenging, especially as a point guard. The nuance of the position makes it one of the more difficult in the league to learn – yet George is getting a crash course.

He passed his first test, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes. He got his most run in the second half when he helped the Jazz cut the deficit to single digits, and George was a primary reason why.

“Keyonte stayed on the floor because I thought he was playing well,” Hardy said. “I think that Keyonte is a good player, and we have high expectations for him and his future. … But in no way are we going into these games saying we are going to play Key just to play Key. He made some great decisions, made some great passes where the shot didn’t go in.”

Although there is plenty of room to grow, as far as debuts go, it’s a great launching point for George.

5.) It's Just Game One

Utah is still a team in transition, where the players are adjusting to new roles and learning to play with one another. Markkanen, Clarkson, Olynyk, and Kessler are the only returners who were in the rotation for all of last season. Agbaji, Horton-Tucker, and Sexton all joined the rotation at later points in the year. Add in newcomers Dunn (essentially), Collins, and George, and it’s easy to see why this team may still be getting a feel for each other.

Realistically, they’ve played a handful of games and only had a handful of weeks of practice to vibe with one another. That’s a difficult recipe for immediate success. However, the positive signs were there in how they continued fighting and playing for one another. They’re a group that plays together as a team.