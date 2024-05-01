Talen Horton-Tucker had high hopes coming into this season.

He ended the 2022-23 season on a high note, averaging 18.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game over the season's final two months. That propelled him into a summer where he entered training camp in the best shape of his life. He used that time to solidify himself as Utah's starting point guard entering the year, setting high expectations.

After playing some of the better basketball of his career in December, an injury forced him out of the lineup. In that time, Utah went on a hot streak, winning 14 of 18 games and climbing back into postseason contention. By the time Horton-Tucker was healthy enough to return, head coach Will Hardy had settled on a rotation that had started to establish chemistry.

"Going into training camp, I felt really good," he said. "I felt like I had a great summer and then a great training camp. Probably around December, the month of December was pretty good. I was playing almost the best stretch of basketball that I've played in my career so far, but then I got hurt and was in and out of the lineup after that. … But those were the two high points for sure."

Still, Horton-Tucker averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game during nine games in December. Not only did he post double-digit scoring in every game, he also dropped a season-high 11 assists against Cleveland on Dec. 20.

Although he spent the rest of the season in and out of the rotation, Horton-Tucker never sulked. He stayed ready for whenever his name was called, often answering the call when needed — and that call came at the end of the year.

He finished the season strong, averaging 16.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over the final six games of the year. Most impressively, he shot 43.5% from the field and 37.0% from three, coming on over five attempts per game. For the year, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.1 points per game, his third consecutive season posting double-digit scoring. He also averaged 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting a career-high 33.0% from three.

"It was pretty up and down for me," Horton-Tucker said. "I feel like it was a great experience, honestly. … To go through this type of season, for my development, it was more mental for me. Now I try to figure out different things, things like that. … Always trying to learn every aspect about me and the game."

Horton-Tucker didn't shy away when asked about the difficulties he faced this season. From being in the rotation to being out of it to wondering what his role would be daily, he admitted it was difficult. More than anything, though, it taught him a lot about himself and how strong he really is.

"I learned that just going through any circumstance that I could still be myself. … Just learning how mentally strong I am," he said. The season was more like I'm just waiting to see if my number is called. … I didn't really know too much. You could kind of just tell sometimes by who was going in, that's really what it is. You're an NBA player so you're supposed to adjust to every situation, I wouldn't say it was hard. … But it was obviously different."

Horton-Tucker will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"I haven't really thought too much into it yet fully, just trying to finish things the right way because that's the best thing I can do for myself," he said. "When that time comes, I feel like I have a good team setup. … I got the right people around to handle that for me. Hopefully, something happens that's pretty good.

Instead of waiting to see what will transpire, Horton-Tucker is back to his regular summer routine.

"I pretty much take a week or two off after the season just to, you know, unravel. … Then I ramp it back up," he said. Usually, I'll be back playing or doing something with basketball in early May. Pretty much with the summer that's almost five months, you gotta do it smartly. … I play a lot, so being able to play pick-up and get up and down is something that is good for me and my game."