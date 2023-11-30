"Got to Take a Big Step Forward" — Despite Hot Start, Jazz Fall to Memphis on Wednesday

After picking up back-to-back wins over the Pelicans over the last few days, the Jazz headed to Memphis with good vibes after already beating the Grizzlies twice this season.

However, Memphis had other ambitions.

Falling behind by double digits in the second quarter, Utah struggled to get back into the game and eventually fell 105-91 on Wednesday night.

“First off all, credit to Memphis. … They played really hard,” head coach Will Hardy said. “We’ve got to face the fact that on the road, our intensity, our physicality, how connected we are has got to take a big step forward.”

It was an odd game for the Jazz as they shot the ball well from behind the arc, outshooting the Grizzlies by finishing 16-of-39 (41%). But Utah struggled everywhere else, shooting just 10-of-24 (41.7%) from within three feet of the rim.

Those shooting struggles weren't apparent in the opening minutes, as the Jazz looked good on both ends of the court.

A quick five points by Keyonte George and John Collins helped Utah jump out to an early 15-7 lead. However, a 15-4 run gave the Grizzlies a three-point lead — but the Jazz answered with threes by Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to take a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Grizzlies then erupted in the second quarter, outscoring Utah 36-17 and forcing them to play catch-up the rest of the way.

“Obviously we really really struggled from two-point range, particularly in the paint. … You couple that with 18 turnovers and it’s hard,” Hardy said. “The frustrating part is that the first 4-to-5 minutes of the game, we showed how we wanted to play. It didn’t matter who was were. … Our spacing was clean, the ball was moving around very crisply and we were getting open looks.”

“Then we reverted back to some old habits.”

One of the few bright spots on the night was the play of Collins, particularly in the first half.

Combining his athleticism around the rim and ability to knock down shots from deep, he single handedly kept Utah alive with 15 points in the opening 24 minutes. He finished the game with 17 points and four rebounds, shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from three.

Simone Fontecchio also continued his strong play of late, finishing in double figures for the third straight game (all starts) and four of his last five.

After going scoreless in the first half, he erupted in the third quarter by knocking down four threes as the Jazz attempted to climb back into the game. He finished with 12 points (4-of-8 from three), four rebounds, and four assists.

Fontecchio is shooting 41.9% from deep on the season, giving the Jazz a nice spark that really helps spread defenses out. When combined with his physicality on the defensive end, it’s clear he’s made the most of his opportunity with Lauri Markkanen out with a hamstring injury.

“His effort kind of rubs off on everybody,” Hardy said of Fontecchio two nights ago. “He's flying around out there, I'm really happy for him…. He's showing us every day that he's capable of giving us more."

More good news is that Utah never stopped fighting, cutting the deficit to 13 with 2:03 left to play following a 10-0 run. Collin Sexton and Luka Samanic accounted for five points each during the run.

Utah had a chance to cut into that deficit even more when Walker Kessler appeared to block Jaren Jackson Jr. at the rim. But officials called a foul on Kessler — all while Jackson grabbed his miss and put it back in. After challenging the call, it was determined that Kessler didn't foul Jackson, but the bucket still counted despite officials blowing the play dead.

“Breaking habits or forming new ones is hard,” Hardy said. “It takes an extreme amount of focus, especially when you’re not playing in your gym. I think our team is continuing to improve, the trend is going in the right direction. … But tonight there were large chunks of the game where it was a setback for us.”

Kessler finished with a near triple-double, posting nine points, seven rebounds, and six blocks in 27 minutes. Jordan Clarkson added 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

The Jazz will be able to move on quickly when they face former Jazzmen Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley tomorrow. Utah travels to Minnesota to face the top-seeded Timberwolves on Thursday, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. MT.