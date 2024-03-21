"Got Away From Us" — Despite Sexton's Season-High Off the Bench, Jazz Fall to Top-Ranked Thunder

Down your top two scorers on the road against the best team in the Western Conference, and the game being the front end of a back-to-back, the Jazz knew it would take a gargantuan effort to pull off the victory.

For most of the game, Utah went toe-to-toe with the Thunder as Collin Sexton kept coming and coming. However, the Jazz ran out of steam in the fourth quarter before falling 119-107 to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

"I thought we played like 42 good minutes tonight," head coach Will Hardy said. "I was really proud of the team's effort and competitiveness. … We just had a stretch of the game that got away from us. Credit to Oklahoma City, they're as good of a team as we've seen this year. … They deserve credit for the win."

Now in his sixth season in the NBA, Sexton has seen nearly every defense the league has to offer — yet, for whatever reason, he enjoys facing the Thunder. In his nine career games against Oklahoma City, Sexton is averaging 23.1 points on 50/42/84 shooting splits, which is by far the best numbers he's posted against any opponent.

Wednesday was more of the same.

Down 12 early in the opening minutes, Sexton came off the bench and immediately made his presence felt. He dropped 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 14 first-half minutes as the Jazz retook the lead at the break.

He was just as good in the second half, emerging as Utah's go-to scorer whenever they needed a bucket. His ability to get to the rim at will forced the Thunder to back off him, allowing Sexton to fire jumper after jumper in rhythm. The result was a season-high in points off the bench with 25, adding seven assists and five rebounds.

"He's made such big strides this season in terms of his reading of the defense and understanding of how he's being guarded, how the team's being guarded," Hardy said of Sexton. "I felt like when he kind of turned the corner, and all the discussion started happening about his playmaking, he was doing a really good job in between the games of making adjustments, seeing things, watching film, and learning. Now we are seeing him have the ability to do it in a game… I think that's the next level for him."

Throughout the season, it's clear that one of Utah's biggest strengths was its depth. With Hardy electing to play a 10-man rotation for much of the year, the Jazz had taken advantage of that depth by getting excellent play from its second unit. Jordan Clarkson has been a talented scorer off the bench, but with him and Lauri Markkanen watching Wednesday's game from the sidelines, Utah needed different guys to step up.

Sexton has taken over Clarkson's role as scorer and facilitator within the second unit, averaging 23.7 points per game over his past three since coming off the bench. Still, Utah would need more than Sexton to keep pace with the highest-scoring offense in the West.

Johnny Juzang answered the call, continuing his recent stretch of good shooting. He finished with nine points (all in the first half) on 3-of-6 shooting from deep and is now averaging 9.6 points on 43.8% shooting from three in March. For what it's worth, March has always been a special month for Juzang after he went from the First Four to the Final Four during UCLA's magical run at the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Overall, Utah's bench outscored Oklahoma City 61-21 while holding a +5 advantage in assists and a +12 advantage on the glass.

All season long, Hardy has pushed for his team to share the ball more — and the Jazz obliged on Wednesday. Although it wasn't the most assists they've had on the season, the Jazz continued an impressive streak when Kira Lewis Jr. found Omer Yurtseven for a 7-footer with 2:52 left in the game. That assist was Utah's 20th of the night, running Utah's streak to 88 consecutive games with 20+ assists. Not only is that the longest streak in franchise history, it's the third-longest active streak in the league behind San Antonio (127) and Indiana (123).

"I think there are far more positives from tonight's game than negatives," Hardy said. "I thought the first half was probably as good of a half of basketball as we've played in a while, which shows some growth and maturity from the team. … I think tonight was a really good example of progress from the team."

John Collins finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while Taylor Hendricks chipped in 12 points, four rebounds, and three blocks. Despite an off shooting night, Keyonte George finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists.