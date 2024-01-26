“Gives our Team a Swagger” — Dunn’s Personality a Driving Force in Utah’s Resurgence

Will Hardy remembers the story fondly.

Recently signed to the Jazz on a 10-day contract last season, Kris Dunn wasted no time showing his new coach what he was all about.

"Ummm, Kris scored a basket in his first game on a 10-day last year and flexed at me during the game," Hardy recalled with a laugh.

While that was Dunn's first game with Utah, it was unknown at the time how that precise moment would help set the tone for the Jazz this year. Since that flex, Dunn has emerged as Utah's vocal leader, the guy the team desperately needs this year.

"Kris gives our team a swagger," Hardy said. "Kris is always the center of attention when he's in a room, like he has that personality. He's got that kind of magnetic way about him. I think that aspect of Kris has been huge for us. … He has great banter with all of his teammates, he's got great banter with me."

It is no surprise that Utah's turnaround coincided with Dunn's entry into the rotation. Originally the odd man out to start the year, Dunn was moved into the starting lineup against Detroit on Dec. 21. Since then, the Jazz have gone 13-5, climbing from 12th in the standings to a tie for ninth and firmly in the play-in tournament.

While his stats are modest as a starter — averaging 5.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game — Dunn's excellence goes beyond the box score.

Coming into Thursday's game against Washington, Dunn led the NBA in lowest field goal percentage allowed as the closest defender this season at 39% (minimum 200 shots defended). That number got lower after he held opponents to 2-of-6 shooting when being the nearest defender, with one of those buckets coming on a 1-on-3 fast break.

Even more than his defense, Dunn's personality has been vital for a team full of quiet guys. He's unlocked their personalities in a way that can only be achieved through respect and handwork.

"We had some guys on our team last year who didn't say very much at all. … I'm seeing a different side of guys, and I think Kris deserves a lot of credit for that," Hardy said. "I think that his personality is bleeding into the rest of the group. … He's got such a good way with all of his teammates."

"His trash-talking has rubbed off on some of his teammates," Hardy added with a smile. "Our team doesn't talk a lot of trash to the other team. … It's like they're talking trash to our own bench, sometimes to me, and Kris is a huge part of that."

It's no secret that mid-January is referred to as the dog days of the NBA. It's a time when teams are tired and banged up, the All-Star break is weeks away, and nearly everybody's name is thrown around in hypothetical trades with the deadline looming.

It's also a time when the good teams with the strongest connections in the locker room begin to climb the standings. The Jazz are 9-4 in January, and according to Hardy, Dunn is a major reason why.

"Energy is at a premium this time of year," Hardy said. "You need to find life sources in different ways, and Kris does that with his swagger and with his mouth for our team. … His personality has taken on a leadership role for our team."

What makes Dunn's rise so impressive is that he's a guy who, just a year ago, was playing for the Jazz after signing a 10-day contract. It was hard for him to have a voice in those moments, not wanting to rock the boat and just trying to fit in. But now, as a key part of the locker room, his voice is heard, respected, and followed.