"Give It All You Got" | Jazz Host Dallas With Season On The Line

REGULAR SEASON STATS

Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)

*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)

Defense

*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists

Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)

*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)

Defense

*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)

*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

These reactions are EVERYTHING! Let’s bring this energy to Game 5 #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/6EvBnnQzae — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 25, 2022

POSTSEASON STATS

No. 5 Utah (2-3)

Offense

*99.6 — Points Per Game (No. 14)

*109.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 12)

Defense

*106.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)

*116.5 — Defensive Rating (No. 13)

*Donovan Mitchell: 26.0 points / 5.0 assists / 3.6 rebounds

*Rudy Gobert: 12.4 points / 13.4 rebounds / 1.2 blocks

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.8 points / 4.2 rebounds

*Jordan Clarkson: 18.0 points / 38.9% 3P-shooting

No. 4 Dallas (3-2)

Offense

*106.0 — Points Per Game (No. 12)

*116.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 4)

Defense

*99.6 — Points Per Game (No. 3)

*109.2 — Defensive Rating (No. 5)

*Luka Doncic: 31.5 points / 11.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists / 35.0% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 28.6 points / 5.2 rebounds / 4.6 assists / 34.5% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 14.6 points / 4.8 assists / 3.8 rebounds / 1.4 steals

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 12.2 points / 5.6 rebounds / 38.2% 3P-shooting

Calling all Jazz fans Bring the noise for Game 6. Tickets available — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2022

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Mike Conley vs. Jalen Brunson

— In a do-or-die situation for the Jazz, and coming off a rough game in Dallas, it’s expected that Donovan Mitchell will respond with a huge game — but he can’t do it alone. Mike Conley has struggled for most of the series, but he’s a veteran guard capable of taking over so he needs to rise to the occasion. Likewise, Luka Doncic is a star but he needs a running mate, which makes Jalen Brunson very vital to the Mavericks.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

PROBABLE — Donovan Mitchell (bilateral quadriceps contusions)

OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)

Dallas

OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 8:00 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: TNT

Radio: 1280 The Zone