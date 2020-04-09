Georges Niang's Drive & Dish: Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall on an unprecedented first 100 days in office
Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall’s first three months on the job have been intense.
An earthquake. A global pandemic. An economy in flux.
But being able to shape Utah’s capital city and help its people are why Mendenhall ran for office in the first place.
“It’s a labor of love,” she says. “I love people. … And there are few other jobs like working in public service.”
Mendenhall took a break from her busy work schedule to jump on Georges Niang’s Drive & Dish podcast this week to discuss Salt Lake City’s response to Covid-19, last month’s earthquake, the future of the capital city, and her favorite Utah Jazz player.
A rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
1:00 — Mayor Mendenhall’s first 100 days in office
4:00 — Motivations behind running for office
6:00 — Future city initiatives
9:45 — The story behind Georges’ Minivan nickname and the mayor’s spirit car
12:20 — Salt Lake City’s response to last month’s earthquake
16:00 — Covid-19’s environmental impacts
18:30 — Zoom meetings and the future of telecommuting
19:50 — Advice for women in male-dominated fields
