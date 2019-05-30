Georges Niang says this was the closest team he's been a part of: 'These guys actually care'

Georges Niang isn’t known as a defensive stopper, but it was a defensive highlight that might best illustrate the forward’s season.

Back in January, Niang ran the length of the court, chased down Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, and swatted him at the rim.

“It speaks volumes about this team that the next day at my locker there was this huge canvas. It was a gift from Joe [Ingles], a picture of me blocking that shot,” Niang said. “It just goes to show you that it’s bigger than basketball here. They care about who you are.”

“This team is really the closest team I’ve ever been on, even through college and high school,” Niang added. “Everybody really, genuinely cared about the other person. That’s tough to find in professional sports. Whether it was picking somebody up when they were down or going to one of their kid’s birthday parties, I feel like we were always together, always laughing, always had jokes. That’s special in this league. Whatever happens this offseason, I know I’m going to hold a special place in my heart for this team.”

Hear more from Georges as he reflects on the season and looks forward to his summer plans: