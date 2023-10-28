"Game Over" | 5 Things To Know Following Utah's Win Over The Clippers

They call him the Flamethrower for a reason.

With Utah trailing by one with 28.2 seconds left, Jordan Clarkson knocked down an off-balance, pull-up three-pointer to give the Jazz a two-point lead.

But the job wasn't done.

Clarkson played tremendous defense on the other end, forcing Kawhi Leonard into a bad shot. After the rebound bounced around, Russell Westbrook's attempt came up short, and the Jazz prevailed with the 120-118 victory.

"That's a really gritty win for our team," head coach Will Hardy said. "I was incredibly proud of every person that came into the game, they played as hard as they could. We are still far from where we want to be in terms of execution on both ends of the floor. … But if we play that hard every night, we're going to be a tough team to play against."

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) WHAT A FINISH

Despite leading for most of the night, you could almost feel the momentum slipping away from the Jazz midway through the fourth quarter.

The Clippers started knocking down shots from beyond the arc, slowly creeping back into the game as Utah went cold from the floor. Back-to-back threes with just under six minutes left the Jazz trailing by three.

With LA's lead at four, Utah rallied off an 8-2 run to regain the momentum, but it was short-lived. Paul George scored five points, including two free throws with 40 seconds left, as the Clippers retook the one-point lead.

Enter Clarkson.

"He hit me with a bunch of moves, shot fakes and spins.. … I'm happy I stayed down and didn't bite on any of the fakes," Clarkson said of his defense. "Game over."

2.) Kessler For Three

One of the biggest takeaways of Utah's preseason was a new wrinkle added into their offense: the Kessler corner three-pointer. Through the five preseason games, Kessler went 1-for-4 from beyond the arc. While it wasn't a large sample size, it was further proof of his burgeoning skillset, considering there was no hesitation when taking those shots.

It took the second game of the season for Kessler to let it fly from deep as he knocked down the corner three on Utah's opening possession against the Clippers.

Although he missed his only other attempt — the ball was halfway in before spinning out — the message had been sent. Utah is not afraid to let their big man space out to the corner, and he's not afraid to shoot it. If Kessler can continue to develop that shot consistently — which would open up the floor tremendously for Utah — the Jazz could reach new heights on offense.

"The fact that he feels confident in it is the biggest plus," Hardy said last week. "He's shot the ball well in practice, he's shooting the ball with confidence. … We have talked about him trying to mix in some threes at different times during the game depending on where he is on the court, particularly those corner threes."

3.) Horton-Tucker Growth

When speaking with the media before the game, Horton-Tucker wasn't shy talking about the struggles in the opener. He knew he could've played better, he knew the team could've played better, but he also knew not to panic about it.

"I want to use the first two or three opening games just to get my feel back," he said. "I want to get used to playing with everybody. … Just continuing to make it through and get more comfortable."

It didn't take long for Horton-Tucker to look more comfortable as he was dominant in the opening six minutes, doing so without taking a single shot. He had five assists during that span, helping the Jazz open up a 17-14 lead. He ran the offense efficiently, playing under control by making the simple read that led to the easy bucket.

While there is still room to grow regarding his evolution as a point guard, Friday night showed that he's more than capable of doing so.

"Talen, his playmaking with eight assists, I think really set the table for us," Hardy said. "He made the right read over and over again. I'm happy for T. … He puts in a lot of work and watches a lot of film. He's young in his career, and he's fighting hard every day to get better."

4.) Markkanen Is Elite

Coming into the season, Markkanen knew it would be tough after the breakout campaign he had last year. The No. 1 option on the team, it was known that defenses would throw multiple looks at him, knowing he's the key to Utah's offense.

Going up against the Clippers' elite defensive duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Friday presented a unique set of challenges. However, Markkanen was up for it.

He reached the 30-point mark in the second game of the season, finishing with 35 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 12-of-23 from the floor and 5-of-13 from deep. He did his damage by playing within the flow of the offense, running off screens, and taking advantage of his height to shoot over smaller defenders.

The season may still be in its earliest stages, but Markkanen is proving he can compete with the best in the league.

5.) Stay Healthy, LA

Call me a sucker for this one, but I firmly believe that the NBA is at its absolute best when the high-profile teams are all good — and make no mistake, the Clippers are a high-profile team.

They have as much talent as anybody in the league and have had so for the last few years. But a string of bad luck to all-NBA stars Leonard and George have cut their past seasons short in the postseason.