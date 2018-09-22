G-League hopefuls give it their all in SLC Stars open tryout

As he stretched in the corner of the gymnasium, Jeff Harper looked out at the players warming up.

Some were bespectacled. Some already had their hands on their knees.

“It’s a dream,” Harper said. “I respect everyone here. Because if you don’t come, that dream will only ever be that.”

On Saturday morning, about 65 players — each with a story and a dream — were at Bruin Arena at Salt Lake Community College for the Salt Lake Stars’ open tryout. Last year, the event earned former BYU Cougar LJ Rose a spot on the roster. Most famously, the San Antonio Spurs once discovered forward Jonathon Simmons at an open tryout.

“Every so often a club will catch lightning in a bottle,” said Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey.

The group included a mix of skill levels, from former Division I players to weekend warriors.

“There’s definitely local talent,” said Bart Taylor, Vice President of basketball operations for the Stars. “We’re just trying to identify those guys.”

Former BYU and Utah Valley center Isaac Neilson has already tried out for the Kings’ and Lakers’ G-League affiliates. On Saturday, he got his chance to show the executives in Utah what he could do.

“Hopefully I can impress some people,” he said.

For Harper, the journey has been so long he sometimes forgets all of its stops. Harper has played professionally in Australia, Germany, Mexico, and Israel, among other places since finishing his collegiate career.

“I forget some places,” the Boise, Idaho, man said.

Jonathan and Joshua Hurst, of Brea, Calif., had their tryout fee waived — their reward for winning the Utah Jazz 3-on-3 tournament in July.

“It was worth it,” Jonathan Hurst said.

“It’s a lesson in being persistent,” added Joshua Hurst.

Jazz officials have used the G-League to develop talent. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert spent time there during his rookie season. And after helping turn the Stars’ season around last year, forward Georges Niang has matriculated to the Jazz roster this season.

On Saturday, with Lindsey and others from his staff in attendance, they hoped to discover a hidden gem.

“We’re always looking for good guys, who aren’t entitled, who are appreciative and hungry,” Lindsey said.