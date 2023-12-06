Front Rowe: Lauri Markkanen talks leadership

This season, Lauri Markkened took a role he may not be all too familiar with - his ascent to All-Star status necessitated the change.
As the best player on the Utah Jazz, Will Hardy challenged Markkanen to be a leader. The Finnish star told Holly Rowe, it's a job he goes about in a positive manner.
"No matter if you miss a shot or miss an assignment on defense, whatever, that play is gone," Markkanen said. "...I know I have the full trust that they'll make the next one, as long as they keep believing in themselves."