SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 17: Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz in action during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center on November 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Front Rowe: Lauri Markkanen talks leadership

December 5, 20236:34 PM MST

This season, Lauri Markkened took a role he may not be all too familiar with - his ascent to All-Star status necessitated the change.

As the best player on the Utah Jazz, Will Hardy challenged Markkanen to be a leader. The Finnish star told Holly Rowe, it's a job he goes about in a positive manner.

"No matter if you miss a shot or miss an assignment on defense, whatever, that play is gone," Markkanen said. "...I know I have the full trust that they'll make the next one, as long as they keep believing in themselves."

