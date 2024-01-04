Former Jazzman Ricky Rubio Announces Retirement From the NBA

Although he was a Jazzman for just two years, Ricky Rubio will go down as one of Jazz Nation’s all-time favorite players.

Announced on Thursday afternoon, Rubio is retiring from professional basketball. He said he is stepping away from the game of basketball to focus on his mental health.

Rubio signed with the Jazz as a free agent during the summer of 2017. With Gordon Hayward leaving the team in free agency shortly after, Rubio quickly became a leading voice and veteran presence in the locker room.

He emerged as the team’s starting point guard immediately, helping ignite the careers of former Jazzmen and All-NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. His tough-nosed approach to the game laid the groundwork for Utah’s future teams.

In his two years with the organization, Rubio averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. He appeared in 145 games, starting 144 of them. Rubio became even more vital during the postseason, averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 11 games over two years.

He was instrumental in Utah’s opening-round victory over Oklahoma City in 2018, leading the Jazz to a thrilling 4-2 win. He recorded Utah’s first postseason triple-double in 17 years when he finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in their game four victory.

While his on-court talents were well-known, Rubio was also beloved for his off-court work. In his first season with the Jazz, he served as an ambassador with Utah’s 5 For The Fight campaign. He noted multiple personal relationships that had been affected by cancer as why he was so passionate about raising awareness.

Rubio lost his mother, Tona Vives, to lung cancer on May 26, 2016. His former coach, Flip Saunders (Minnesota Timberwolves), also passed from cancer in October 2015.