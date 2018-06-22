Former college rivals Allen, Mitchell reunited in Utah

The buildup. The workouts. The projections.

And, finally, the pick.

Source: Utah Jazz have no plans to pass on Grayson Allen with the 21st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

As previewed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and announced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the Utah Jazz selected Duke's Grayson Allen with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Allen, a 22-year-old combo guard, was one of college basketball's most polarizing players during his four years as a Blue Devil. He averaged 21.6 points per game as a sophomore and then 14.5 and 15.5 points per game as a junior and senior, respectively, as his role changed from year to year. Allen averaged a career-best 4.6 assists per game as a senior.

Even though he wasn't one of the 20 players invited to the draft's green room, Allen still made the trip to Brooklyn and sat in the stands with his family. When his name was selected, he went through a row of celebratory embraces, worked his way through the crowd to the stage, donned a Jazz hat and posed for pictures with Silver.

"I just felt like this was a moment I couldn't miss—walking up on the stage and shaking the commissioner's hand and putting this hat on," Allen said. "I've been watching the draft since I was a child, so I'm just really happy I made the choice to come."

Halfway through his off-stage interview, Allen was engulfed in a bear hug from a former rival and future teammate—Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell, who played collegiately at Louisville, and Allen met three times during their college careers, with Louisville winning two of those matchups. Allen averaged 20.0 points to Mitchell's 13.3 in those three games.

Before he slipped away, Mitchell snuck in a few words about Allen.

"We can do so many things, like you saw this season. Adding a guy like him—an elite scorer, a great guy, a great defender who's unselfish—man, we got a good one in him and we're excited."

"We had a bunch of good battles when he was at Louisville," Allen added. "He's a great competitor, so it was always fun going up against each other. I'm excited we're on the same team now."

DONOVAN MITCHELL AND GRAYSON ALLEN IS ALREADY MY FAVORITE DUO IN THE NBA — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 22, 2018

Known as a scrappy and passionate player, among other things, Allen will get to work with the Jazz when they open Summer League play in early July.

"The Jazz move the ball around really well, and I'm the kind of guy who plays better when I'm not putting the ball on the floor a lot," Allen said. "So coming into their system right away, I want to look to make the right play. I want to look to make the right pass."

Here are a few things you might not know about Grayson Allen:

He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida.

His favorite movie is The Dark Knight Rises, and his favorite musician is Future.

In 2014, he won the McDonald's All-American Slam Dunk Contest, jumping over future Duke teammate Jahlil Okafor.

As a freshman, he scored 16 points in Duke's 68-63 victory over Wisconsin in the national championship game.

On November 14, 2017, he scored a career-high 37 points to lead the top-ranked Blue Devils past No. 2 Michigan State.

He averaged 2.6 threes per game (on 38.2 percent shooting) over his last three college seasons.

He shot 83.4 percent from the free-throw line in college.

And here are a few reactions from the Twitterverse after Utah made its selection:

Everytime I watched Grayson Allen I liked him more. Can play both guard spots, but is better off ball. Will be a really good weak side offensive player both as shooter and driver. Has NBA athleticism. Gets every 50 50 ball. Plays hard and that is a skill — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) June 22, 2018

By all accounts, Grayson Allen dominated his workout with the Jazz, beating Aaron Holiday, Khyri Thomas, and Jalen Brunson. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) June 22, 2018

Grayson Allen was by far the best interview I witnessed at Jazz workouts. Incredibly smart, cordial, answered questions about the tripping incidents. He’s going to win the press conference at the very least. #NBADraft — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 22, 2018

Allen—along with No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr., No. 5 overall pick Trae Young, and No. 18 overall pick Lonnie Walker IV—is expected to play in the Utah Jazz Summer League on July 2, 3 and 5. One-day passes are only $8.