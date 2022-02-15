FlyTheNote | Join The Jazz On The Road For The Trip Of A Lifetime

#FlyTheNote

Have you ever wanted to watch the Jazz away from the comfortable confines of Vivint Arena? Now is your chance to travel anywhere in the country and show people how exceptional Jazz Nation truly is.

In coordination with Zions Bank, the Jazz are running a competition to send some lucky fans to watch the team on the road trip of a lifetime.

The rules are simple. Fans are encouraged to post on any social media platform showing their Jazz pride by using the #FlyTheNote for a chance to win. Posts can be anything from pictures in Jazz gear, home TV setups, or any matter in which love and pride for the Jazz shine first and foremost.

The competition runs from February 16 through April 10, and select fans that post will also be selected to win Jazz prize packs with gear from the Jazz Team Store.

It's a perfect time to show your pride as the Jazz are playing some of their best basketball of the season.

Plenty has been written about Utah's struggles in January and their current redemption tour in February.

But there hasn't been some master plan to change things around. Instead, the most significant changes have been simple: dominant defense, efficient offense, and better energy/hustle.

After missing nine games, in the middle of a brutal losing streak, Rudy Gobert noticed the changes within the team after returning to the court on Monday night.

"Our energy is different," Gobert said. "I feel like something happened within our team. … That slump really sparked something. I feel like we're a team that's trying to accomplish something."

He's not wrong.

This is a vastly different team than the one playing in January, and a lot of that change is because of the accountability Utah has taken in the locker room. Rather than sulk, blame one another, or fight with each other, the Jazz have attacked the problems head-on and collectively — and the result has been a thing of beauty.

"That's how you build those winning habits," Donovan Mitchell said. "And I can't say those were there earlier in the year. Now we're all holding each other accountable and all communicating, and that's allowing us to take that step."

As Mitchell said, those winning habits are beginning to build and might lead to something special in June — Utah's first-ever NBA title, and you can be a part of it.