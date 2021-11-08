Five Things To Know Following Utah's Loss To Orlando

Wrapping up a three-game road trip on Sunday, Utah ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and fell 107-100 to the Orlando Magic.

Despite entering the final 12 minutes with a 10-point lead, the Jazz went cold from the floor over. Usually a dominant team late in games, it was only the third time they've lost when leading entering the fourth quarter since the start of the 2020-21 season.

"I think you always want more of your team, that's what it means to be a coach," head coach Quin Snyder said postgame. "Tonight I thought the way Orlando came out. … Their aggressiveness, at times we've seen when that happens we have to work harder and be more precise. We weren't ready for that.

Here are five things you need to know following the loss:

1.) Utah Goes Cold From Beyond the Arc

Last season, it was apparent that the most dangerous team from three-point territory was the Jazz.

Utah ranked in the top five in attempts, three-pointers made, and percentage, numbers that reflected the highly-efficient offense that led to the team finishing with the best record in the league.

Sunday night did not show that team.

Against Orlando, Utah had its worst statistical shooting night since 2018. The Jazz shot 8-of-42 (19%) from beyond the arc, with nobody making more than the two shots from deep. Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson combined to shoot 4-for-23.

Nobody knows what to make of Utah's cold streak to begin the season as the Jazz are shooting 31.8% from three-point territory, down from 38.9% a season ago. As Mitchell puts it, it's the same players on the court as last season, so the shots will start to fall at some point — a sentiment Snyder agrees with.

"We are the same team that shot it last year," Mitchell said.

"I don't think we're getting shots that different than it was last year, to be honest," Snyder added. "The biggest thing that can impact that is a readiness to shoot and to be confident, and to make that decision quickly. We get in trouble when we don't shoot, frankly, and the ball stops."

2.) Transition Defense Led To Two-Game Skid

It was one thing to struggle in transition against Miami on Saturday night, one of the best teams in the league. But to struggle against a young and inexperienced Orlando team on Sunday night left Snyder and the Jazz grasping for answers.

The Jazz are widely considered one of the best — if not the best — half-court team in the league on either side of the ball. But they had run into trouble against the Heat and Magic when they allowed the teams to get out in transition.

According to players, there are many possibilities of why Utah struggles when on the run, but it comes down to mentality and a lack of focus.

"It's one of those things that's more mental than physical," Joe Ingles said. "I mean, any of you guys can go out there and run to the other end of the court."

Rudy Gobert wasn't far behind in his assessment of the situation, noting how getting easy buckets in transition tends to breathe life into opposing teams.

"It gives teams life, it gives them layups and dunks, and then they gain confidence, especially young teams," Gobert said. "It was really hard for them to score in the half court, to get good shots in half court. It just gave them confidence, and then they feel good, and then they hit some shots that they maybe wouldn't be hitting as much if they don't get those layups in transition."

There's no reason to believe this team won't make the necessary adjustments moving forward, especially now returning to comfortable confines on Vivint Arena.

3.) Rudy Gobert Continues To Prove He's Elite

There weren't a lot of positives Sunday night against the Magic, with the Jazz blowing the lead entering the fourth quarter after playing its sixth game of the road out of their past seven.

And despite all of the shooting woes that have plagued the team early on — a remedy the team believes will be fixed at some point — Gobert has continued to prove that he's way more than a one-man wrecking crew on defense.

He finished with another double-double, his eighth in 10 games this year. He dropped 21 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

Through 10 games, Gobert has two games where he's scored 20+ points and three games where he's grabbed 20+ rebounds. Those numbers are on pace to shatter last year's marks of 9 games of 20+ points and six games of 20+ rebounds.

If he can continue this sort of production as the season keeps going, there's no reason to believe that his name won't be in the MVP discussion.

4.) Royce O'Neale Breaking Out Of Shell

Despite the struggles for the team as a whole this weekend, Royce O'Neale became one of the bright spots for the Jazz for his two-way play.

Known primarily as a defensive stopper — typically taking on the assignment of defending the opponent's best player — O'Neale did that and more this weekend for the Jazz.

He finished the weekend averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds, 4.5 steals, and two assists per game — all while shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

After struggling in October, O'Neale has settled in nicely throughout November. His numbers are up this month as he's averaging 10 points, 5.8 rebounds, three assists, and 2.3 steals per game, including a 41.7% mark from beyond the arc.

While the numbers are impressive, his passion and voice have received the most attention. O'Neale sometimes asserted himself more than usual on the offensive end and became very vocal defensively.

If O'Neale continues to show he's more than just an all-defensive type of caliber player, the Jazz should become even more dangerous on offense with his evolution

5.) HOME SWEET HOME

The start of the season has been a rough one for the Jazz in the sense of travel.

The team has yet to play back-to-back games in the same city, with seven of their first 10 games coming on the road — made even worse with two separate three-game road trips centered around the southeast and the midwest.

That's what makes Utah's 7-3 start to the season all that more impressive, especially when you consider this team hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of their capabilities when it comes to shooting the ball.

The Jazz fortune may be turning as they return home to Salt Lake City for a five-game homestand, set to begin on Tuesday night against Trae Young and the Hawks. The team returned home late Sunday night and aren't scheduled to travel again until Friday, Nov. 19 when it heads to Sacramento to face the Kings for the third time this season.

The homestand features all Eastern Conference teams, including current playoff teams Philadelphia, Miami, and Toronto. The 76ers and Heat are the current top teams in the conference.

It will be a nice break from traveling as the team will look to get out of its early-season shooting funk and back to being one of the most efficient teams in the league on offense.

To purchase tickets against Atlanta, click HERE.