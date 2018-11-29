5 memorable moments from Kyle Korver's first run with the Utah Jazz

The sharpshooting Kyle Korver is coming back to Utah. On Thursday morning, the Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers finalized a trade involving Korver and shooting guard Alec Burks. To celebrate Korver’s return, here’s a look back at a few memorable moments from his first stint with the Jazz.

Dec. 31, 2007

Late in 2007, the Jazz’s then-general manager Kevin O’Connor was looking to bolster his team’s roster and he set his sights on Korver. The Jazz gave the Philadelphia 76ers guard Gordan Giricek and a protected first-round pick on Dec. 29 in exchange. Two days later, Korver made his debut for Utah, scoring 11 points in a New Year’s Eve win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Feb. 6, 2008

Korver helped the Northwest-leading Jazz win their 10th consecutive game by pouring in 27 points in 37 minutes off the bench in a game against the Denver Nuggets. Korver scored the final six points of overtime in a 118-115 thriller.

Jan. 14, 2010

You remember how the game ended. LeBron James and the Cavaliers were in Salt Lake City. Sundiata Gaines, a call-up on a 10-day contract hit the game-winning 3. But what you might not remember is Korver’s absurd shot late in the game that kept hope of a Jazz victory alive.

April 14, 2010

Korver missed his only 3-point attempt in the Jazz’s regular season finale against the Phoenix Suns, but it didn’t hurt his average much. Korver finished the season with an NBA-record .536 3-point percentage.

Steve Kerr had previously held the record (.524). Kerr, then the coach of the Suns, later told Bleacher Report he had considered trying to get into Korver’s head before the game to preserve his own record.

"I saw him warming up, and I really wanted to go by and put the hex on him and say, 'There's no way you're breaking the record' or 'You better not chicken out and not shoot any threes tonight,'" Kerr told Bleacher Report. "I was thinking about various things I could say, but I never got around to it. Something came up and I had to deal with it. I always kind of regret not saying something to him that day."

May 8, 2010

In what would be one of Korver’s final games with the Jazz before becoming a free agent that summer, the sharpshooter did what he does best. Korver went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in Game 3 of the Jazz’s playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers.