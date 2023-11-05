Playing against former Jazzmen Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, Utah couldn't keep pace in the second half and fell 123-95 to Minnesota on Saturday night.

“Credit to the Timberwolves, they played way better than we did,” head coach Will Hardy said. “A combination of poor decision-making that led to 18 turnovers and a very poor shooting game. Shots will go in or they won’t, there are some nights where it’s ugly. … But we’ve got to continue to find some connectivity in terms of doing what we want to do on both ends of the floor for longer.”

Here are five things to know following the loss.

1.) Close First Half

Minnesota got off to a scorching start, jumping out to an 11-point lead late in the first quarter. But the Jazz showed resilience, fighting back to make it a two-point deficit at the end of the quarter.

Utah found a rhythm on offense late in the first, which continued throughout the second quarter as the ball movement was phenomenal. They also dug down defensively, limiting the Timberwolves on the boards and forcing them into contested shots.

Five straight points early in the second gave Utah its first lead of the game, and then an 11-4 run — including two threes by Talen Horton-Tucker — gave the Jazz a five-point lead midway through the quarter. But Minnesota finished strong to take a five-point lead at the break — and then ran away with the game in the second half.

“I think we had pockets in the first half where we played really good basketball, and then we sort of lost the plot,” Hardy said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do before Monday.”

2.) Markkanen so Consistent

It's just the seventh game of the season, and Lauri Markkanen has already been talked about plenty this year. But once again, it's difficult to not talk about the consistency and greatness that he plays with every night — and Saturday was more of the same.

Markkanen finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Although he struggled from the floor against Minnesota's size and physicality, he made up for it by being lethal from deep. He knocked down four from beyond the arc, his sixth game this year with 4+ made threes.

Despite being at the top of every opponent's scouting report, Markkanen still finds ways to positively affect the game. It's also incredible to watch a 7-footer navigate the floor the way he does, looking so smooth and on-balanced when coming off screens.

3.) Mountain Mike

Feb. 8 of last season was one of the more somber dates for Jazz players and fans alike when the team traded Conley to Minnesota.

269 days later, the Jazz faced their former teammate. While handshakes and hugs were had pre and postgame, the 48 minutes of game time ensued was business-like for everyone involved.

Conley finished with seven points, six assists, three rebounds, and a +23 rating in 28 minutes.

While always wanting a Jazz victory, it's good to see Conley still be successful this late in his career — especially when teamed up again with former Jazzman Rudy Gobert.

4.) Agbaji Breaks Out

After finishing last year with a flurry, expectations were high for Ochai Agbaji entering this season. Reports coming out of offseason workouts and training camp were that Agbaji had taken another step in the evolution of his game and was primed to be a key part of the rotation.

While he has played well through the first few weeks, particularly on defense and attacking the rim, Agbaji struggled with his three-point shot — just 3-of-13 through the first six games. However, he knew they would start falling at some point, especially if he continued to get the same looks he'd gotten previously.

It's a small sample size, but Saturday was the best Agbaji has looked from beyond the arc this year. He finished 2-of-4 from three, adding two rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes.

5.) Minnesota a Real Contender

I'm not going to lie, at the start of the season, I was one of the doubters regarding the Timberwolves. I was curious how the pairing of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns was going to do on both ends of the court, if Anthony Edwards was going to take that leap into stardom, and how they would perform with expectations so high.

After watching them, I'm not ashamed to admit that maybe I was wrong.

The Timberwolves are, first and foremost, deep with talent. Their starting five can hoop, but the depth in the second unit is impressive. Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker make this team a legit eight-deep. Gobert and Towns complement one another well, and Edwards is as good as advertised as he finished with a game-high 31 points.

Their defense is very good, armed with length everywhere on the court.