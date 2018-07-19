Exum: 'It’s about the team. They had me at that.'

Danté Exum checked his phone, first impatiently and then in disbelief.

The point guard had met with one, and only one, team—the Utah Jazz—during his first summer as a restricted free agent. The meeting had gone well. He expected a deal that allow him to return to the only NBA team for which he’d ever played. But it felt like the agreement had taken forever to come together.

He checked his phone.

It was still July 1. The first day of free agency. The same day he and his agent had met with Jazz officials.

“It was 100 percent a relief when it was done,” Exum said after officially signing that new contract. “Not knowing where you’re going to be, it plays on you a bit. I met with the Jazz straight away and it felt like it was three or four days that I waited for the deal to get done. But I was looking at my phone and it was still Sunday. It was still the first day of free agency. It just seemed like a long night and a long next day, but we got it done pretty quick.”

WHY EXUM DECIDED TO RE-SIGN WITH THE JAZZ:

Though they did not reach an extension agreement with Exum last fall, Jazz officials were adamant throughout the season that they hoped to keep the talented, young point guard in Utah.

As it turned out, Exum wasn’t looking for change either. In fact, he wanted everything to stay the same. Exum’s first question during his meeting, general manager Dennis Lindsey recalled, was whether the Jazz intended to bring Derrick Favors back.

“I went in open-minded, ready to soak everything in,” Exum said. “It was much of the same. The Jazz have been talking to me through the year that it’s about the team. Coming from Australia, that’s what we’re all about. Just building that chemistry. It’s not about one guy, it’s about the team. They had me at that.”

So it pleases Exum that the Jazz have a nearly identical roster as last season, when they won 48 games in the regular season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

“We’ve been given a chance to basically run it back as the same team. That’s going to be huge for us,” he said. “We can go into training camp knowing our rules, knowing our offense and just building from that.”

WHY THE JAZZ DECIDED TO RE-SIGN EXUM:

The guard suffered two major injuries early in his young career, which limited his opportunities on the court. So evaluating Exum’s development was difficult in some ways, Lindsey admitted.

“It was nuanced,” the general manager said. “Part of my job is to project, and I’ll be held accountable for that. But we’re very confident in him, his ability and, most of all, his character.”

They’re also confident in the analytics, which highlight Exum’s defensive impact.

With Exum closely guarding them, opponents shot an effective field goal percentage of 40.3. That’s the lowest number for any player who defended at least 100 shots last season.

Jazz officials believe Exum showcased that skillset in the second round of the playoffs during his stints guarding Rockets superstar James Harden. Exum defended Harden on 53 possessions. In that stretch, the MVP scored 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting (21.4 percent). Harden missed all five of his 3-point attempts and had four turnovers with Exum guarding him.