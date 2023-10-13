"Excited About The Progress" | Utah Relaunching Training Camp With A Full Week Home

After tipping off the preseason with a week in Hawaii — including a game — and concluding with a showdown against the Clippers on Tuesday in Seattle, head coach Will Hardy and the Jazz are back in Salt Lake City for the next week.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re not having to travel at all. ... We’re sort of viewing this as kind of a relaunch of training camp in some ways,” Hardy said. “To play two games, have some film, and then get back here (home) where we have plenty of space, we can get into that routine of being home.”

But the first order of business is to get in better shape.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who need to get in better shape,” Hardy said with a smile. “To play at a high level and to play real game minutes against a good opponent, you got to be in better shape. … That’s going to be a huge objective of ours over the next two weeks.”

Make no mistake, this is not Hardy throwing shade at his team for the condition they showed up in training camp.

Nearly every player has spent most of their summer in the gym preparing for the upcoming season — except for all-star Lauri Markkanen, who spent most of his summer sleeping outside in a tent while fulfilling his mandatory military duties for Finland. There’s a massive difference between being in shape for pickup games and NBA regular season games, and that’s what Hardy is referring to.

He is a coach who likes to push the pace and wants to get up and down the court. This allows his team to take advantage of their youth and athleticism. But to do so, the Jazz have to be in peak physical condition, so Thursday’s practice was a physical showdown that lasted well over two hours.

“Now is a really good opportunity for us to really go to that next layer of detail and dig in,” Hardy said. “It was a great day today. … The guys went at it. I was really excited about the progress we made today. … We’ve got a lot of work to do, but it was nice.”

The good news for returning home is that the Jazz have game film they can analyze and work on. Adding to what he sees in practice, Hardy believes that what he sees on film is the ultimate decider of how ready a player is for the season — it’s why he’s put so much emphasis on playing multiple lineups.

“The film informs us a lot of what you need to work on,” he said. “As coaches, we can think that we’re further along in a certain area than we are. … The flip side also happens where you think you’re behind on maybe go better in the game than you thought. The film always is the most honest with you.”

Along those lines, the team needs to work on a few areas of development. But to Hardy and his staff, it’s better to understand their weaknesses now than find them out against the Kings on Oct. 25.